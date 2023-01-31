The popular Italian restaurant A Ca Mia has closed its doors after more than a decade of business. The restaurant, located at 4330 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport, abruptly closed to the public some time last week.

A sign posted to the restaurant’s doors read: “I am sorry to inform you that A Ca Mia is closed (due) to the long-term effects of Covid and inflation, it is hard to see a path forward. Thank you so very much for your continued support and your understanding…my sincere and deepest apologies.”

Patrons took to Facebook to voice disappointment on the sudden closure, some stating they had made reservations just days before. Many voiced frustration over possession of gift cards that were recently purchased over the holidays.

Riley’s Restaurant & Pub, located at 4505 Main St., Whitehall, has since offered to honor A Ca Mia gift cards with a few stipulations. A Ca Mia gift cards may be used at Riley’s on up to 50% of a total order, not including tip or tax. The offer is not available on Wednesdays and not valid on take-out or to-go orders. Riley’s requests those possessing A Ca Mia gift cards call first for reservations and mention they are A Ca Mia gift card holders to ensure they are fully staffed.