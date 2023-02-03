The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, February 3 at approximately 2:04 a.m. at 140 E. Main St. in the Bath Borough.

On Friday, February 3 at 2:04 a.m., Troopers from PSP Bethlehem Patrol Unit were dispatched to the parking lot of 140 E. Main St., Bath Borough for the reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Troopers observed several shell casings in a parking lot and damage to both a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

There were no injuries reported in this shooting.

Assisting in this investigation are Troop M Forensic Services Unit and ABE Towing.

Troopers are requesting anyone who may have information in regard to this shooting to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-861- 2026.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.