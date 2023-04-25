The Northampton Borough Council met Thursday, April 20 to discuss various agenda items, including the resignation of Councilwoman Sandra Sayuk.

First, council approved the request to place a handicapped parking space in the area of 204 W. 14th St., as well as the permission for Burton and June Piper to construct a driveway entrance to their property on E. Second Street.

Next, council approved the direction for Borough Manager LeRoy E. Brobst and Borough Solicitor Robert Eyers to review road material bids from New Enterprise Stone Lime Co., which provided costs for various road materials available to be picked up or delivered.

Council unanimously approved the resignation of 4th ward Councilwoman Sandra Sayuk. Council will need to take action within the next 30 days to approve a new council member. The borough is now taking applications from individuals that live in the 4th ward for the vacant seat.

After being interviewed by a committee of council members, council also unanimously approved the appointment of Jerry Serensits as zoning officer beginning on Monday, April 24.

In other news, council unanimously approved the request from the Northampton Fire Department to hold a coin toss on Saturday, April 29 at 21st and Main Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, April 30.

Next, council approved the request from Vera Cruz Community Association to use the portable band trailer on Sunday, August 20 for their annual Homecoming event.

Council also approved an Intermunicipal Agreement with East Allen Township to provide 13 EDUs (Estimated Daily Use) for the proposed elementary school on Route 329 based upon an agreement prepared by the solicitor.

Under the Administration and Finance report, Atlas Museum Curator Ed Pany has received a $2,000 donation from Holcim (US) Inc.

Under Building, Land, and Recreation, Councilwoman Judy Haldeman reported that the swimming pool has modernized and updated the pool rules with appropriate signage to follow, the painting of the pool deck will begin soon, and work has begun to convert a portion of the refreshment stand into an entrance for patrons.

Under Code and Police, it was reported that the Planning Commission was favorable to a sketch plan proposal for the construction of 35-40 self-storage units in the 2400 block of Dewey Avenue, however, the applicant (David & William Moyer) will need to provide a much more detailed plan and will be required to receive one or more zoning variances.

Councilwoman Bonnie Almond reported that the police department had a total of 508 dispatches for the month of March with 156 incident reports filed, 16 accident investigations, and patrol, office, and court hours totaled 3,182.25 hours.

In other business, Councilman Kenneth Hall reminded residents not to blow their grass clippings into the roads, especially because it is dangerous for motorcycle drivers. Councilman Anthony S. Lopsonzski chimed that blowing grass clippings into the street is an EPA violation because the clippings are transported into the sewers, which creates a massive problem.

Mayor Anthony Pristash reported that the borough had a mock oil spill drill, which was organized by petroleum distributor Buckeye Partners. The Northampton Borough Fire Department also received a $2,500 gift from Buckeye Partners and will be ready to handle an oil spill should the situation ever arise.

Last, Councilwoman Haldeman provided an update on Kaden Rossanese’s Eagle Scout project to build a paver pad outside the Northampton Borough Fire Department to honor active, retired, and/or fallen firefighters, police officers, and EMTs. Rossanese is selling personalized bricks that can be customized with an inscription and clipart at a cost of $100 per brick, which will be placed in the paver pad. Replica tiles can also be purchased for individuals to keep at a cost of $10 per tile.

Orders for pavers are due by Friday, May 12. Individuals interested in purchasing a brick and contributing to Rossanese’s project can go to www.polarengraving.com/kesp to purchase a paver. There will also be a link on the borough website.

Upcoming Northampton Borough Council meetings will be held Thursday, May 4 and Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. in the borough’s municipal offices, located at 1401 Laubach Ave.