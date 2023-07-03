The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Township Manager Alice Rehrig reported that the final reimbursement has been received, and the Cherryville intersection project is now fully complete. She also informed the board that a pre-construction meeting for the maintenance building project was set for June 28; Public Works Chairman Frank Zamadics and Township Engineer Michael Muffley would be in attendance along with all of the contractors. An inquiry will be made with them as to when they plan to start the work on the project, and once this is determined, a date and time will be scheduled for the groundbreaking ceremony. All itemized contracts for the project have been received. An additional loan for the project was taken out and the bank will hold to the interest rate of 3.99%; Rehrig will have a resolution ready for the supervisors at their next meeting. The total cost of the project is expected to be $4.3 million.

The police department’s digital signboard was recently the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Nearly every part of the sign was bent or twisted in some fashion and the entire signboard has to be replaced. Rehrig is working on filing the insurance claim. Board member Philip Gogel inquired as to whether the sign has cameras; Rehrig explained that it does, but the vehicle approached the sign from such an angle that it was not caught on the camera. Board member David Hess stated that they do at least have evidence that the vehicle involved was a Dodge model. Anyone who has any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the township office.

Katherine Mack of the zoning board inquired with the board members about their opinions in regards to providing either live streams or recordings of board meetings on the internet. She did some research and learned that the governing bodies of Allen Township, East Allen Township, and the boroughs of Bath and Northampton provide this for their residents. Vice-chairman Cynthia Miller pointed out that livestream is beyond the current technological abilities of the township’s equipment, and that there is no staff available to take charge of such. It was also mentioned that some of the residents who would most benefit from such a service lack the technology to take advantage of it. Township Solicitor David Backenstoe said that any township resident who wishes to do so is permitted to record the meetings and share them on social media, as the meetings are public. Fire Commissioner Richard Hildebrand mentioned that some organizations do this through a YouTube channel, which would be convenient for the purpose and require nothing more complicated than a smartphone. The board is working on upgrading the technology available in their conference room, so the discussion was ultimately tabled for a future revisit, as providing such recordings or even a livestream may become possible once those upgrades are complete.

Mack also inquired with the board about a discrepancy she discovered in past meeting minutes about the amount Zoning Solicitor Neil Ettinger is paid in comparison with his predecessor. Miller told her that the numbers which were quoted were those which the board had received from the township office, so if there was an error it did not originate with the board.

The board members then adjourned the public portion of the meeting and went into an executive session regarding collective bargaining.

The next Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.