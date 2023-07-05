During the June 27 Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Township Manager Ilene Eckhart brought up several resident complaints against J.P. Mascaro, the township’s trash hauler. Mascaro is in the first year of its three-year contract with the township. In that time, residents have complained of damaged recycling cans, trash left in the street, and even employees taunting neighborhood dogs on at least two occasions.

Supervisor Dale Hassler admitted to being one of the residents who complained. He followed the hauler as employees threw cans into the road, damaging them. Hassler took photos of these actions and submitted them to Eckhart. Supervisor Jason Frack added that he has also seen poor behavior by Mascaro employees. He said recycling that falls out of tossed cans litters streets and neighboring yards.

Eckhart said she is sending these complaints to the company’s director of operations. She added that clauses in their contract can be pursued if this behavior continues.

In other news, supervisors approved the purchase of a 10-ton dump truck for the public works department. This vehicle replacement will be part of the township’s 2024 budget; however, public works must purchase the vehicle early due to manufacturing delays. The new truck will replace a 2009 Peterbilt the public works department currently uses.

Tom Gogle, public works crew leader, said acting now could ensure the truck is ready by the first quarter of 2024.

Hassler supported the decision to act early. As fire chief, he is also experiencing vehicle delays. Current wait times for new fire trucks are 36 to 48 months from purchase.

“Trucking issues are really backing up,” he said. “Do not wait. If you have a window [of time to order], do it.”

Supervisors approved the purchase of the public works vehicle for $217,327.

Supervisors also approved a website redesign contract with NA Studios for $9,860. NA Studios is a local vendor that works with numerous municipalities on their web design and maintenance. The company is Allen Township’s current vendor and has been very “hands-on,” said Eckhart.

The current website is from 2015. Bob Bysher of NA Studios said websites should be redesigned every five years.

“You got a good run with your website,” he told supervisors.

In other news, engineer Andrea Martin gave an update on the Dry Run Creek manhole replacement project. Plans are to replace one manhole off Eighth Street in Northampton with two new manholes. The area will be surveyed to determine a construction plan and bid. The project will be funded with a state grant.

Discussions with Northampton Borough and Jaindl-Watson are being had to ensure the public works can access the area. Martin says the entire project should not last more than a week.

Finally, supervisors are looking ahead to the township’s first-ever movie night at Kreidersville Covered Bridge Park on Friday, July 21 at dusk. The movie will be this year’s Super Mario Brothers. Township staff expects a large turn-out for the first in what may soon become a summer tradition.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.