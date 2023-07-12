The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Monday, July 10 to discuss reports, the resignation of a police officer and a full-time hire, Recreation Commission exercise equipment, Playground in the Park funding, schoolhouse renovations, ordinance codification, and the Parks, Recreation and Open Space plan update.

First, supervisors approved the Wayne Cacciola minor subdivision sewage planning module based on the recommendation of the Planning Commission and township engineer.

Police Chief Gary West reported that during the month of June, the police department had 379 total incidents including one written warning issued, 44 traffic citations issued, one arrest for a DUI, two non-traffic citations issued for confinement of dogs and harassment, six reportable accidents and three non-reportable accidents.

Chief West also presented the board with a resignation from Officer Emmanuel Varkanis effective July 30, which they unanimously approved. Officer Varkanis will be pursuing a detective position in Monroe County and the board expressed gratitude for his 13 years of service to the township.

Additionally, Chief West suggested the hire of Matthew Hyman as a full-time officer effective August 7 and waiving of an article in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which would allow him to start at 100% pay rather than 80%. Officer Hyman has been a part-time patrolman with the township for 16 years, and the board unanimously approved his hire and full pay.

Next, Fire Police Captain Jason Harhart reported that the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. responded to 60 ambulance calls during the month of June and 48 fire calls, which accounted for three fires, seven motor vehicle accidents, three automatic fire alarms, 11 ambulance assists, one standby, two carbon monoxide alarms, three smoke investigations, four trees down, one flooding, one wire down, one mutual aid call with Plainfield Township for a fire, four mutual aid calls with Lehigh Township for fires, one mutual aid call with Bushkill Township for a fire, and four mutual aid calls with Bath for one fire, two motor vehicle accidents, one wire down, and two fire police.

In other business, Recreation Commission Chairperson Jodi Hartzell announced that the exercise equipment has been fully installed by the Public Works Department and is ready to be used. Supervisors approved her request for age recommendation and equipment instruction signage, which will accompany the equipment.

Supervisors also approved the Recreation Commission’s request for up to $2,000 in reimbursements for the Playground in the Park program pending receipts submitted.

Township Engineer Kevin Horvath provided updates on the Edelman Schoolhouse renovations and the board decided to potentially go with Fedio Construction’s quote for renovations at a cost of $21,650 for the project. Horvath will be seeking a potential start date and timeline for the project for the board to consider at the next meeting.

Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe stated that the township’s ordinance codification has been completed and will be available online pending advertisement and approval at the September meeting.

Solicitor Backenstoe also requested the board’s approval to prepare a quit claim deed for the township to release ownership of the land that the now vacated Trach Road occupied to show ownership now belongs to the contiguous property owners. Supervisors granted the approval to move forward with the deed and to allow Backenstoe to represent one of the contiguous property owners in preparation of a consolidation deed.

Following, supervisors unanimously granted approval for Township Manager Nicholas C. Steiner to form a steering committee made up of one stakeholder from each of the township’s boards and committees, and to allow the steering committee to develop an RFP, gather proposals, and make a recommendation to the board as part of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space update plan that will utilize funds from the Livable Landscapes Grant.

Supervisors also unanimously accepted the completed 2022 audit and the Walker agricultural security area resolution for a property on Valley View Drive.

Last, Supervisor Michael A. Tirrell Jr. presented the board with a project to put LED lights on McCandless Field at the Recreation Center to illuminate the field at night, which would be funded through a donation with funds matched from MTAA.

Tirrell expressed that the Recreation Commission found a contractor to install the lights and that the only thing the township would pay for are the actual lights, which will cost approximately $27,446.

However, Vice Chairman David Shaffer stated that he would prefer to lump adding new football field lights in with this project and secure a grant for both.

Chairman Daniel Piorkowski said that he would prefer to hold off on this project until the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space update plan is completed, so the board agreed to table the discussion until that time.

The Planning Commission announced that their July meeting has been canceled, so their next meeting will be Monday, August 28.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday, August 1 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.