Mr. Michael Ruzicka was raised in Allen Township, graduating from Northampton High School in 2002.

He recalled, “I enjoyed history class and weight lifting.”

After high school, Mike attended Kutztown University and graduated with a business degree in 2006. During the summers he worked at LaFarge, now Holcim Cement in Cementon.

He started his cement career as a shift supervisor in 2006, learning the entire plant operation. He also was trained to operate the control room, the heart of the plant.

Mike said, “Bruce Miller trained me in the control room operation. You are always learning, something is always happening with safety, a major priority.”

Erik Bammer also shared his skills with him.

The control room personnel includes Brian Kaintz, Aaron Stalhnecker and Steve Paponick, a very close-knit group of men. Mike also works closely with Mike Payran.

Each day there are morning safety updates on any problems. The plant is inspected each year by Federal regulatory agencies.

Mr. Ruzicka has pride in the plant, saying, “I work with a great group of men and we hopefully make a contribution to the overall operation of the plant.”

Mr. Ruzicka’s father Sam worked at the cement plant for 35 years and passed on his dedication and work ethic to Mike. He was Cement Worker of the Month a few years ago and was a fine student of this writer.

Mr. Mike Ruzicka has been married to the former Ms. Kathleen Handwerk for 18 years. She is employed by Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The friendly couple resides in Alburtis.

We wish continued success to Mr. Ruzicka and all our friends at the century-old Cementon plant.