The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M Belfast Station is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 30, in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County.

On Tuesday, July 30, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to Summerfield Drive in Upper Mount Bethel Township for a complaint of a doorbell being rung and the actor(s) immediately fleeing on foot. Upon investigation, Troopers determined this incident was a “ding-dong ditch” involving juveniles who rang the resident’s doorbell and fled on foot.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 31, additional information was received that a firearm was discharged by a resident during the same timeframe as the aforementioned “ding-dong ditch” incident.

PSP Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit is actively investigating and is aware of the information being circulated on various social media outlets.

There is currently no danger to the public. If anyone has additional information or video surveillance of this incident, they are asked to contact PSP Belfast at 610-759-6106 and reference incident number PA 2024-991977.

There were no injuries to anyone involved in this incident.