Northampton Borough police officer Dennis Smith officially retired on August 1. His service was recognized by Mayor Tony Pristash, Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst, Northampton Borough Council and residents during the August 1 council meeting.

“As a new mayor, he was essential in helping me learn more about law enforcement and the ins and outs of the force,” said Mayor Pristash. “He will be missed.”

Former police officer and council member Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr. spoke during the meeting’s public comment section.

“[Officer Smith] is an officer that is hard to replace,” he said. “I hope we can find someone that can at least come close to replacing him.”

Lopsonski, Sr. said he hopes new officers will bring the same “enthusiasm” and “drive” to the department.

Civil Service Test applications are being accepted through August 19 for candidates interested in applying to the open officer positions.

Police Chief Bryan Kadingo said the Northampton Borough Police Department currently has 16 officers but is budgeted for 18.

In other news, Mayor Pristash recently returned from the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association meeting in Johnston, Pennsylvania.

During the meeting, Pristash met with mayors and representatives from across the state. The meeting confirmed for Pristash that the borough is on the right path.

“We are doing so well as a small borough,” he told council. “We don’t have a tenth of the problems…that so many smaller towns have.”

He said this is a testament to Brobst, the council, first responders and borough employees.

“You are truly building a better Northampton…Let’s keep this moving forward as we are,” he continued. “Watch the budget and make sure we are properly funded for the safety of the town and for the building of the community.”

Finally, several park and recreation updates were announced. The four butterfly gardens at Canal Park are nearing completion. Meanwhile, the public pool will have its last day on Saturday, August 17. Lastly, Councilwoman Julia Kutzler said council plans to address “quality of life issues” involving borough parks this fall to make parks cleaner and safer for residents.

The next Northampton Borough Council meeting will be on Thursday, August 15 at 7 p.m.