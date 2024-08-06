Donald G. Buchvalt

Donald G. Buchvalt, 73, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Sherry L. Buchvalt (Kehs), to whom he was married 53 years. Born in Allentown, Donald was a son of the late George and Lillian Buchvalt (Ashenfalder). Donald was employed by Bethlehem Contracting.

Donald served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. His adventurous spirit led him to partake in hunting and fishing expeditions across the United States, with fly fishing in Montana holding a special place in his heart. A man of simple pleasures, Donald cherished his time in nature and the camaraderie of his fellow fishermen. His love for the great outdoors reflected his inner peace and contentment.

In addition to his wife, he will be missed by a niece, Deborah Hambleton and husband Douglas, of Manheim, Pa.; great niece, Amanda Buchvalt; great nephew, James Hambleton; and furry feline companions, Prince and Rascal. Donald was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Buchvalt.

As per Donald’s wishes, no services will be held. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at: bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC.

No flowers are requested, memorial contributions may be offered to a charity of your choosing.

Ralph R. Roth

Ralph R. Roth, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Danielsville, Moore Township, while surrounded by loving family on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. He was the husband of Mary A. (Barrall) Roth. Ralph and Mary celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 11.

Born in Allentown, Ralph was a son of the late Norman J. and Jennie T. (DeRhone) Roth. Following his graduation from Northampton High School in 1955, he honorably served in the United States Navy which included the Vietnam era. He received the honor of The Chapel of the Four Chaplains which stands as a sacred testament to the enduring spirit of selfless sacrifice and interfaith cooperation. A talented designer and carpenter, Ralph was a well-known and successful general contractor for more than 50 years. Throughout his lifetime of service and dedication to his community, Ralph was actively engaged in Boy Scouts for 50 years, serving more than 20 years as a Scoutmaster who had the honor of four sons who made Eagle Scout. Ralph continued his service in the Boy Scouts as a District Commissioner with Minsi Trail Council for more than 30 years, and he was a member of the Bath Area Jaycees in the 1960s. Ralph was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed the outdoors, birdwatching and wildlife. The cabin at Promised Land State Park was his home away from home, a place where he and Mary shared countless cherished memories of hosting cooking parties with family and friends and entertaining many friends playing long marathons of cribbage and always coming out on top. He shared his passion for outdoors by teaching programs on dutch oven cooking, campfire building and preparing meals on swinging grill or in foil packs.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Mary, he will be dearly missed by his children, Scott Roth and companion, Rhonda Gaetaniello, of Moore Township, Mark Roth and wife, Denise, of Nazareth, Gregg Roth and wife, Miranda, of Texas, and Jennifer Roth of Seattle, Washington; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Ralph was predeceased by a son, Ty R. Roth; a brother, William Roth; and a sister, Madeline Meixner.

Services: Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation on Friday evening, Aug. 9, 2024 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown, Bath, PA 18014. Burial will be private. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or by mail: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

John T. Silfies, Sr.

John T. Silfies, Sr., 85, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Inpatient Hospice in Allentown. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Snyder) Silfies. The couple shared 57 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2014.

Born in Northampton, John was a son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Hilda (Mullen) Silfies. Known for having a tremendously strong work ethic, John enjoyed a successful career at Tarkett in Fullerton where he served in various capacities for 42 years before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed the simple pleasures in life which included gardening and working around the house. John was a faithful member of Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville and formerly served as the Sunday school superintendent.

Survivors: He will be dearly missed by his three sons, John T. Silfies, Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Salisbury Township, Chuck Silfies of Spring City, Pa., and Andrew Silfies and wife, Amy, of Northampton; a daughter, Monica Choke and husband, Peter Jr., of East Allen Township; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Silfies of Mesa, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer Silfies and wife, Sue, of Moorpark, Calif.; a sister, Jacqueline Street of Fountain Hill; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Patricia, he was predeceased by a son, Keith Silfies; two brothers, Charles E. Silfies, Jr. and Franklin D.R. Silfies; and two sisters, Lee Gruver and Gloria Ebright.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. in Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville, 2715 Mountain View Dr., Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment followed at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown-Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.