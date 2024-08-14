Charles G. Trinkle

Mr. Charles G. Trinkle, 86, of Bethlehem, Pa., passed into eternal rest on August 10 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Gertrude A. (Clausius) Trinkle. They were married for 66 years on July 26 of this year. Born in Allentown, Pa., on July 26, 1938, he was a son of the late Joseph Trinkle and Mary (Vaccaro) Trinkle Hreczulewycz. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a clerk in the Engineering Dept. of Bethlehem Steel Corp. He served our country with the U.S. Air Force and The Penna Army National Guard with the 165th MP Bttn. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Catholic Church, Bath, Pa.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Charles Trinkle (Anne) of Punxsutawney, two daughters, Debra Rotondo (Daniel) of Bethlehem, Jacqueline Christine (Edward) of Schnecksville, a sister, Janet Pfingstl (Michael) of Arizona, a brother, Donato Trinkle (companion Barbara Keinert) of Bethlehem, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Steve Trinkle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, Pa. with the Rev. Christopher S. Butera officiating. Call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at The Ovsak FH 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Jim Thorpe, Pa. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.

Betty D. Walk

Betty D. Walk, 96, of Danielsville, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 at Liza’s House Assisted Living. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell Silfies, who passed away in 1988, and Walter Walk who passed away 2019. Born in Bath, Betty was a daughter of the late Thomas and Laura Silfies (Marsh).

Betty was a member of Christ Church Little Moore. In her earlier years, she worked as the Postmaster for the Cherryville Post Office. Later in life, Betty embraced a new role as a greeter and research specialist at Walt Disney World, where she continued to spread joy and cheer to all who crossed her path. Betty’s true passion, however, lay in her family. She found joy spending time with her loved ones.

Survivors: She will be dearly missed by her children: Carol Kocher (Larry) of Walnutport, Gordon Silfies of Danielsville, Daniel Silfies (Clare) of Newtown, David Silfies (Jill) of Breinigsville; daughter-in-law: Geraldine Silfies of Danielsville; grandchildren: Dean, Sheri, Michael, Christopher, Dawson, Christie, Travis, Thomas, Nicholas, Danielle and Justin; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Jennifer, Ryan, Rachel, Rory and Joel; siblings: Evelyn Snyder of Newfoundland, Ellen Derhammer (Lester) of Bath; Jean McKittrick (Brian) of Tenn.; Joan Eckert of Northampton, Alice Pagotto (Terry) of Bath, Pa.; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her spouses, she was predeceased by son: Donald Silfies; siblings: Claire Haas, Forrest Silfies, Arlene Eberwein, Willard Silfies, Charles Silfies and Althea Kirchner.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery (Little Moore). Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Christ Church Little Moore, 913 S. Mink Rd., Danielsville, PA 18038 and/or a charity of one’s choosing.