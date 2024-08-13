The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, August 6 to discuss waivers, subdivision/land developments, a disc golf tournament, an Eagle Scout project, pavilion rental hours, an amendment to the Open Records Ordinance, disposal of EMS and police vehicles and inclusion in the Federal Highlands boundary.

As the first order of business, supervisors unanimously approved The Enclave at Bushkill development minor subdivision and a waiver requested by the applicant for stormwater detention facility discharge based on the conditions set forth in a Keystone Consulting Engineers review letter.

Supervisors also unanimously approved the Faust land development for an HVAC addition based on the conditions set forth in a Keystone Consulting Engineers review letter, as well as waivers requested by the applicant for a maximum depth of detained runoff (10-year storm), a maximum depth of detained runoff (100-year storm), detention basin interior slopes, a detention basin water surface limit, a detention basin access ramp and an appendix to preserve existing buffers.

During reports, Public Works Director Craig Hoffman stated that road preparation work for this year’s oil and chip projects on Copella Road, Terry Road, Eagle View Drive and Yost Road between routes 946 and 512 has begun and projects will be completed during the end of August through the beginning of September.

For the month of July, Police Chief Gary West reported that the police department had 375 total incidents with 23 written and verbal warnings issued, 55 traffic citations issued, one non-traffic citation issued for littering, one arrest made based on a warrant for a Megan’s Law violation, one reportable accident and two non-reportable accidents.

Fire Recorder Jason L. Harhart reported that for the month of July, the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company responded to 98 ambulance calls and 24 fire calls, which included two fires, three motor vehicle accidents, two automatic fire alarms, two ambulance assists, three wires down, two trees down, one smoke/odor investigation, one mutual aid call with Allen Township for a fire, one mutual aid call with East Allen Township for a fire, four mutual aid calls with Lehigh Township for fires and three mutual aid calls with Bath for a fire, fire alarm and carbon monoxide alarm.

Next, Recreation Commission Chairperson Jodi Hartzell announced a disc golf tournament on Sunday, August 25 at the Moore Township disc golf course. The tournament will be a back-to-school fundraiser to benefit children in the Salvation Army youth programs and Hospitality House Emergency Shelter and will raise money and items for local children in need. All items and monies will be donated directly to the Salvation Army to be distributed directly to local Lehigh Valley families.

The Recreation Commission asks that all in attendance bring at least one school supply item from the needed items list, which includes backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, glue sticks, calculators, filler paper, notebooks, index cards, binders, rulers, folders and scissors.

More information can be found at discgolfscene.com.

In other news, supervisors unanimously approved Nicholas Isaac’s Eagle Scout project to build a pavilion near the football field and an alteration made to the pavilion rental agreement forms to clarify that rentals are strictly from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. due to issues with people staying longer than permitted in the past.

Supervisors also unanimously approved a motion to advertise an amendment to the Open Records Ordinance, which will be voted on during the September meeting.

Based on some recent changes in the law over the past few years including recent decisions by the Office of Open Records, the township will be updating the ordinance to make it current.

Last, supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to dispose of an old GMC ambulance and a Dodge Charger police car through bids, as well as a resolution supporting the township’s inclusion in the Federal Highlands Region boundary.

The township falls just outside of the Highlands Landscape that extends through Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Federal Highlands boundary is used for the Federal Highlands Conservation Act and authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to provide financial assistance to the Highland States to preserve and protect high priority conservation land within the region.

The resolution states that the township is in favor of being included in the Highlands boundary, which will allow the township to apply for grants through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Federal Highlands Conservation Act.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.