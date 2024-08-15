Bath Borough Council met Monday, August 12 to discuss changes to the Old Home Week schedule, Keystone Cement Company’s proposed alternative fuel transport, changes to SALDO fees, 2025 preliminary budget items, Storm Water Authority and solicitorship interviews, resolutions and ordinances.

Due to the recent storms, Old Home Weekend postponed two events. The Bryant Brothers Band will now perform at Ciff Cowling Park on Friday, September 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. and the Brian Dean Moore Band will perform on Saturday, September 21 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Next, President Frank Hesch reported that Keystone Cement Co. is requesting state permission to use railcars instead of trucks to haul in hazardous materials, which they burn as fuel for the kiln at the plant. For more than three decades, Keystone Cement Co. has transported the hazardous wastes via trucks, although the cement powder product is hauled away by train.

In fact, a DEP permit from 1991 includes construction of an enclosed rail-unloading containment area, but the renewal permit also requests approval to build a hazardous waste fuel mixing system at the plant.

The potential change in transportation mode has concerned the Monocacy Creek Watershed Association, which prompted them to issue a letter to the county. In their letter, they voiced how this change creates a “new risk of pollution for the creek,” as well as risks of potential catastrophic incidents in the area given the recent train derailments in the Lehigh Valley and risks to residents that live near the track.

However, the cement company’s vice president of environmental affairs stated that statistically, rail transport is safer than road transport and that “switching to rail transport removes approximately four trucks from the roads for every one railcar, reducing road traffic and associated risks.”

Therefore, the Monocacy Creek Watershed Association is seeking assurances from the county that there will be increased emergency response planning in case of train derailment to mitigate environmental risks.

Hesch also reported that after the setup of Old Home Week, a white Mercedes crossover plowed through the field around the booths after everything was set up, sped through the parking lot of St. John’s Lutheran Church, jumped curbs, screeched their tires as they sped through the turnaround at George Wolf Elementary and then flew down Allen Street and Route 512.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the police have been notified and are looking for the man driving the vehicle.

Hesch expressed safety concerns and after being informed by several residents that the individual has exhibited the same behavior driving through other yards and areas of the borough, suggests residents call PSP with any information or if they see the individual driving recklessly again.

In other news, council unanimously approved a motion to authorize the solicitor to advertise a revision to the SALDO’s fees in lieu of open park space schedule.

Borough Manager Bradford T. Flynn announced that the Public Works Department completed curb paintings and will be finishing the road work on Heidle Avenue this week before moving on to Fantozzi Way.

Flynn also announced that the deadline for all committee preliminary budgets being submitted is August 31 and that almost all of the committees have submitted their budgets for the upcoming 2025 budget consideration.

Based on the Monocacy Creek pedestrian bridge inspection, Borough Engineer Ronald Madison will be looking into costs associated with the recommendations for the bridge’s maintenance, including minor repairs and painting, for next year’s budget.

Hesch proposed including costs for an updated bathroom facility for the Public Works Department to the preliminary budget, as well as the development of a permanent bandshell/stage for community gatherings that could be retrofitted to the outside of the borough’s public address building. Hesch proposed a simple design with a slanted roof, posts, and a concrete floor for bands to play on in lieu of having to rent and set up tents for various borough events throughout the year. The structure would cost around $20,000 but could be rented out to generate revenue.

Additionally, the structure will have to be fitted into the master parks plan and the borough will need to explore design, costs and possible grant funding to be considered for the 2025 budget.

Following, council announced that Storm Water Authority and solicitorship interviews will be held on September 9. To date, the borough received two applications for the solicitorship position from Salzmann Hughes and Grim, Biehn & Thatcher.

Next, council approved a resolution appointing Campbell, Rappold & Yurasits as the independent auditor for 2024 and an ordinance to remove a handicapped parking zone on Washington Street.

Last, council listened to the concept reading of an ordinance signifying the intention of council to organize a municipal authority under the provisions of the Municipality Authorities Act. The ordinance will include stormwater system planning, management and implementation, appointment of board members and term fixation, authorization and direction for officers of the authority to perform all acts and execute all other documents required by the ordinance, setting forth and authorizing the execution of Articles of Incorporation, authorization of all other necessary action and repeal of all inconsistent ordinances or parts thereof.

The next Bath Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, September 9 at 6 p.m. in the borough’s office building, located at 121 S. Walnut St.