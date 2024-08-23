After 57 years, Northampton Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst bid farewell to members of borough council and residents during his final council meeting on August 15.

The evening was marked with memories and plenty of laughter as council reminisced on Brobst’s rich career with the borough, starting as a public works laborer over five decades ago.

“I offer my sincerest thank you for your years of service, your dedicated knowledge and your passion,” said Councilman Ronald Glassic. “You will be missed dearly.”

“Thank you for your dedication, service, loyalty and love for this borough,” said Councilwoman Bonnie Almond. “Happy retirement. You deserve it.”

However, Brobst told council they’ll likely see him again very soon.

“I’m gonna sit in the back corner where the chief sits,” he joked, pointing to the back of council chambers, next to a seat occupied by Police Chief Bryan Kadingo.

For many on council, part of a tight-knit community, the evening contained more “see you laters” than “goodbyes.”

“I can’t get rid of him,” joked Councilwoman Julia Kutzler. “He’s been in my life since I was 26 years old.”

“I’ll miss you in the job, but I know you’ll be in my life forever,” she said.

“We go back to 2001,” said Mayor Anthony Pristash. “You have left an indelible mark.”

Pristash presented Brobst with a proclamation, naming August 16 through August 31 “LeRoy Brobst Days.”

“I don’t know where to begin, but I know where to end,” Brobst said in his final closing statement. “Working for the Borough of Northampton has been a joy and a journey. I always wondered when the journey would come to a close, but I do not feel it has closed,” he continued. “I only feel that the journey is going in a different direction…I’m gonna stay right at 17th and Lincoln where I belong.”

“Everyone has been thanking me, but I want to thank not just the people here, but the entire community. I was born in this community and I will die in this community. It has been a good life…I hope I extend it a little bit,” he said laughing. “But when my time comes, I know my wife will be waiting for me and she’ll have a good cup of coffee and, I hope, a good cigar.”