In March 2023, Northampton Borough Council approved the purchase of a new pumper for the Northampton Fire Department. Now, that brand-new pumper is one step closer to reality. During their meeting on Sept. 5, Northampton Borough Council approved a loan for $1,040,961.47 to finance the Pierce Enforcer apparatus.

The loan will be financed through Volunteering Financing Services Inc., which had been used previously for other fire apparatuses. The yearly payment will be $101,751.33. The borough has already completed a down payment of $300,000 for the new rescue pumper.

The fire department also received approval to apply for a Lehigh-Northampton County Local Share Account Grant to purchase a fire training prop.

Finally, the fire department is gearing up for two community events. A gift card bingo fundraising event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. The community can also get up close to the department’s fleet of vehicles and rescue equipment during their upcoming open house on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. The yearly event gives borough residents the chance to meet the borough’s first responders and see fire safety demonstrations.

In other news, two family-favorite fall events will return to the borough. Trick-or-treat night in the borough will be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 until 8 p.m. The Northampton Exchange Club’s 75th Annual Jack Frost Parade will be on Thursday, Oct. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. (with a rain date of Oct. 24). The parade will follow the same route along Main Street.

Finally, an electronic recycling event was approved for Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Community Center from 10 a.m. until noon. Borough residents can recycle old desktop computers, televisions and more.

The next borough council meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.