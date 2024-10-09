Private developers want to invest over $1.3 million into a historic Northampton Borough building.

Imperial Reality, who owns the site of the former Cement Bank (most recently PNC Bank) at the corner of Main and 21st streets, is pursuing a Main Street Matters grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development. This grant would provide roughly $3.5 million in development and upgrades to the building for retail and residential use. However, the developers need the borough’s sign-off to pursue this funding.

Vito Gallo, principal consultant at VGG Consulting, appeared before the Northampton Borough Council on Oct. 3 on behalf of the development group. He asked for a resolution that would enable the borough to be the applicant for the grant initiative. This would be at no cost to the borough, Gallo stressed, and his team would prepare the application. However, to apply for the grant, the developers need community backing.

This grant, he continued, “could be the first of many.”

The Main Street Matters program, heavily campaigned for by Governor Josh Shapiro, proposes $25 million in funding for Main Streets across the state to “support [Pennsylvania’s] downtown cores and surrounding neighborhoods with tools to create healthy, vibrant and welcoming communities. Funding is available to support revitalization efforts in planning, business support, aesthetic improvements and the increase of safety and security.”

For projects to be successful, the proposed property must be an “anchor” building in the community. The Cement Bank’s long history and proximity to the uptown area help qualify it as an “anchor.”

The grant would feature two types of funding: District Development Funding with a private dollar match of $1 million for ground-floor retail and Accessible Housing Funding, which would provide a $300,000 private match for accessibility upgrades to upper-floor apartments. All matches would be from the developer and not the borough.

Gallo says this project would bring tremendous economic growth to the borough through temporary and permanent jobs, sales tax and new income tax.

Gallo added that state representatives and senators have already shown support for this project and are scheduled to tour the building.

Mayor Tony Pristash, who met with Gallo and the team, says this is an opportunity worth pursuing.

“I know that this team…has a definite interest in staying in Northampton and building up that corner,” he said. “We have gentlemen here who want to invest over a million dollars into our downtown to help our economy grow and to build a vibrant commercial space.”

This project would potentially help make uptown a “destination” and help expand the borough’s commercial district.

“I look forward to more and more of the growth…it’s impressive the ideas that are coming up now that will move this town forward and completely upgrade the quality of life we have here in Northampton,” he continued.

He added that the success of this project may inspire other Main Street property owners to pursue the grant in the future.

Council asked that they take some time to review more information about the grant. Further discussion will be held during the next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

In other news, several exciting events are coming up in the borough.

The annual Jack Frost Parade will be on Oct. 17, and trick-or-treat on Oct. 31.

“Thank you to all the families who open their doors and take care of the kids,” said Mayor Pristash.

Meanwhile, the Northampton Borough Fire Department’s inaugural monthly breakfast buffet will be held on Nov. 10 from 8 until 11 a.m. at 4 Lerchenmiller Dr. The all-you-can-eat breakfast is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and $6 for children. Children under 4 are free. The proceeds will help support the fire department.