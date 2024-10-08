Pearl Elizabeth Eberts

Pearl Elizabeth Eberts, 105, a beloved centenarian of Wind Gap, formerly of Bath, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at Walden III. She was the beloved wife of the late Kermit Eberts, to whom she was married to for 66 years before his passing in 2007. Born in Bethlehem, Pearl was a daughter of the late Earl and Edna Beahm (Meck).

Pearl was a member of Bushkill United Methodist Church, Bushkill Township. Pearl will be forever remembered for her kind heart and zest for life. For many years, she joyfully threw out the first pitch at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs games to celebrate her birthdays, a tradition she cherished. She drove herself until the remarkable age of 99, and her passion for walking allowed her to stay active and independent. Pearl found solace in caring for her beloved plants, both inside and out, nurturing them with love and attention.

In her leisure time, Pearl delighted in relaxing with a half-bottle of beer or O’Doul’s almost every day, savoring these simple pleasures that brought her joy. Her positive outlook and unwavering spirit were truly inspiring to all who knew her.

Survivors: She will be dearly missed by her children, Tyrone Eberts (Carolyn) of Lower Saucon Township and Diane Mumbauer (Robert) of Easton; grandchildren, Renee, Tyler, Robert, Denise, Eric and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Alexei, Tucker, Ryan, Blake and Madisyn. In addition to her spouse, Kermit, she was predeceased by grandson, Michael Mumbauer; siblings, Hilda Bailey, Mary Collitt, Grace McNear, Pauline Hensinger, William Beahm, Robert Beahm, Thomas Beahm, Francis Beahm and Joanne “Josie” Young.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 in the Bushkill United Methodist Church – 1330 Church Rd., Wind Gap, PA 18091. Friends and relatives are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery Hecktown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the church.