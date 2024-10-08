The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, Oct. 1.

During reports, Police Chief Gary West stated that for the month of September, the police department had 309 total incidents, 11 verbal/written warnings issued, 19 traffic citations issued, two arrests made for fugitives from justice, one non-traffic citation for disorderly conduct and five non-reportable accidents.

Fire Recorder Jason L. Harhart then provided the September report for the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company, which included 94 total ambulance calls and 37 fire calls for four fires, four fire police, five automatic fire alarms, six ambulance assists, six wires down, one smoke/odor investigation, one spill, two search and rescues, six mutual aid calls with Lehigh Township for fires and two mutual aid calls with Bath for a motor vehicle accident and a fire alarm.

Public Works Director Craig Hoffman reported that the oil and chip projects for the year were completed by the beginning of September and the chips have been swept and picked up.

Additionally, the Public Works Department completed repaving Christian Springs, Orchard Court and Meadow Lane, and they are currently working on paving West Beersville Road.

Hoffman also announced that leaf collection will begin on or around Monday, Oct. 21.

It was also announced that First Regional Compost Authority is discussing an increase in mulch prices for next year.

Following, Recreation Commission Chairperson Jodi Hartzell shared that Nicholas Isaac’s Eagle Scout project for the pavilion area was not approved due to the scope of the project being too much for one scout to complete, so the pavilion area will not receive those upgrades just yet.

Hartzell also requested that the wooden fencing around the park be taken down by the Public Works Department since it is falling apart in many places, which is unsightly and could pose a hazard.

Supervisors unanimously approved a motion for the split-rail fencing to be removed, stating that the township got “their money’s worth” since the fencing is over 25 years old.

Next, supervisors approved a resignation from Historical Commission member Edward Marshall, who will stay on as an associate member. The vacant seat will be advertised this month for those interested in applying.

Land and Environmental Protection Board Chairman Robert Romano reminded everyone that the Electronics Recycling Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. However, there is a conflict with the original location due to soccer events, so it will now be held on the football side of the park with appropriate signage placed in the area to direct traffic.

Romano also took a moment to recognize the passing of Ray Groff Sr., who was on the Planning Commission and had been a “great friend” to the protection board after helping to initiate the open space program.

“He was a great friend to the township, and he will be missed,” said Romano.

After, Lois Kerbacher announced that the Community Days committee will not be hosting a trunk-or-treat this year, but the first fall bingo will be a home bingo on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the firehouse, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and bingo starting at 1 p.m.

Township Manager Stephen T. Nowroski stated that there was an update on the new building feasibility study for the municipal building, which outlined the options of creating an addition to the building or tearing it down and building a whole new building. There will be a presentation before the board at either the November or December meeting on the project.

In other news, supervisors unanimously approved LSA grant application submissions for the purchase of an asphalt roller and two Public Works trucks that will replace two 1990s medium-duty dump trucks.

Supervisors also unanimously approved the renewal of a CD maturing on Oct. 3. The 12-month contract at a current interest rate of 5.35% was renewed for another 12 months at 4.5%.

Last, during public comment, Douglas Miller on North Mink Road voiced concerns regarding problems with the state of the road and its degradation, such as water collecting in the swale on his property not moving.

Hoffman addressed the concern, stating that the Public Works Department top soiled and seeded the swale two weeks prior, but due to the heavy rains from Hurricane Helene, they will need to come back out to redo both.

Miller and several other residents also voiced concerns about there not being a speed limit on the road and that since it’s a stone road, the dust clouds engulf the area from speeding on the road.

Additionally, residents asked whether the Public Works Department could use a different salt brine on the road during wintery weather due to the additional dust that the regular brine creates.

Hoffman expressed that there is a different brine he can use, but the only problem with it, is that the salt brine only works until it rains because the rain washes it away.

Another resident voiced concerns with the gravel from the road falling into and flowing down the creek, as well as one resident’s overflowing pond in the front of their property that is also washing the stone from the street down to the creek because the land is on a hill.

Hoffman and Township Engineer Kevin Horvath agreed to visit the property and to get to the bottom of what’s causing the overflow, which will help determine what the resident must do to fix the problem and whether the Dirt Gravel and Low Volume Roads Program could help with fixing the drainage issues.

Other concerns included placing a stop sign at the curve in the road, which would force drivers to slow down and potentially prevent dangerous accidents since cars are unable to see vehicles coming around the turn.

Last, resident Gordon Silfies voiced complaints about the water coming down the road on Bigley Road, which washes the stones onto his late mother’s lawn, thus posing problems with mowing.

Silfies stated that the Public Works Department said they would dig a trench there four months ago to reduce the problem, but that they have not done so yet.

Hoffman explained that other projects preceded the trench, but that it is indeed on the Public Works’ list of projects.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.