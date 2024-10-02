During the Sept. 24 Lehigh Township Supervisors meeting, Township Manager Alice Rehrig informed the board that the new maintenance building’s certificate of occupancy has been received. Rehrig is working on collecting all of the final paperwork from the contractors, and the Public Works crew is transitioning into their new facility. The old buildings will, at least for the time being, be used for storage and also for messy projects such as oil changes in maintenance vehicles. A public open house for the new building will be discussed and scheduled with Public Works Director Frank Zamadics.

Rehrig next presented the board members with the minimum required amounts for 2025 pension MMOs for the township employees. The township will receive roughly $200,000 in state assistance next year for this purpose. The board also voted to once again purchase Thanksgiving turkeys as employee appreciation gifts.

A lengthy discussion was held concerning what should be printed in the township newsletter regarding the appointment of the new tax collector, Suzanne Hawke. Hawke was asked for an update on her position, and she replied that she has completed her background check and given her oath of office to Rehrig; the bonding paperwork has been filed. Outgoing tax collector Mary Louise Trexler was also present, and is working well with Hawke, who is assisting her with correcting errors in previous reports.

The board members present agreed to the wording of the short article which will appear in the newsletter, and it should be printed and distributed in the coming weeks. It was noted that Hawke’s appointment is only until the conclusion of what would have been Trexler’s current term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2025. Residents who have tax questions should contact Hawke by calling 610-760-9295, or by sending an email to lehightwsptax@aol.com, rather than calling board members or the township office. Additionally, any residents who would like to view the results of the forensic audit may request to do so by filling out a right-to-know form on the township website, www.lehightownship.com.

Board member Cynthia Miller advised the board that state law requires a closeout audit for the portion of 2024 when Trexler was actively in office. This audit clears the outgoing tax collector so that the incoming tax collector starts fresh, and it must be done as soon as possible. Rehrig will get a cost quote from David Kunsman, the accountant who has done previous audits for the township.

During public comment, resident Paul Nikisher encouraged everyone to attend the Dream Come True fundraiser being held at Becky’s Drive-In on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Another lengthy discussion was held concerning a political banner which has been erected over Wood Drive near the elementary school, and whether this is in violation of the right-of-way. Board member Miller read the definition of right-of-way, which does include all streets and the space directly above them. One audience member said that he had examined the construction of the banner’s supports, and he felt that it could pose a potential safety hazard. Another pointed out that the township, having been made aware of the sign, is now liable if something unsafe were to happen, such as an accident caused by people stopping to take pictures with the banner. It was observed that a number of people, especially on motorcycles, have already traveled to the banner’s location to do exactly that. A resident volunteered to submit a written complaint to Zoning Officer Elizabeth Amato, so that she has a paper trail with which to investigate the matter and determine the legality of the banner.

On a final note, it was observed that the Hometown Heroes banners are beginning to be erected, and most if not all residents at the meeting agreed that they look great.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.