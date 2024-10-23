The Bath Borough Council met Wednesday, Oct. 16 to discuss committee reports, upcoming events, adopting the 2025 budget, appointment of a new solicitor and current projects.

Councilman James Lisiecki divulged that Gage Landis’ Eagle Scout project is moving along with construction on the birdhouses, rainbow bridge and benches. Landis, who is part of Troop 43 (chartered by Sacred Heart Church), reached out to the borough to see if they would donate mulch and stone for his project, which will be paid for out of the 2024 Parks and Recreation fund.

Sometime before the end of the year, Landis will also be hosting a fundraiser for his project at Iron Hill Brewery in Whitehall. Those wishing to support Landis’ Eagle Scout project will be able to obtain a voucher online, which can be scanned at the brewery for 20% of the cost of food being donated toward his project. The dine and donate date will be posted on the borough’s Facebook page when determined.

Borough Engineer Ronald B. Madison also updated council on the Route 248 realignment project, stating that construction has commenced with tree trimming, which will be followed by utility relocation and then the actual bridge and realignment construction. The project is still on schedule to be completed by October 2027.

In other news, council unanimously voted to appoint the law offices of Grim, Biehn & Thatcher to fill the solicitorship position by Patrick Armstrong, effective Oct. 17. Borough Solicitor James F. Kratz will work with Armstrong for the remainder of 2024 and Armstrong will take on all new cases brought by the borough prior to Kratz’ departure at the end of the year.

Council also unanimously approved the following motions: awarding a $89,600 COSTARS contract for the FD/PW oil-fired boiler to natural gas upgrade project to Rybnick Mechanical Contractors pending review by the new solicitor; redirecting $25,000 from the Grow NorCO Grant from Phase I’s park improvements for trail work to the Ciff Cowling announcer booth porch/band shell project; the prospective permanent and temporary construction easement for a UGI gas main; awarding a bid for the Old Forge Estates solar LED street lighting upgrade project, which was awarded to Billitier Electric Inc. for $400,599 and will be partially funded by $310,000 in various grants that the borough applied for/received, and partially using funds from the general funds account for the remaining $90,599; and to publicly advertise the borough’s 2025 budget with no tax increase for residents, which maintains the boroughs 17.45 millage rate.

Last, council unanimously approved a time extension for the Bathwick Apartment Development preliminary/final land subdivision application at 303 W. Main St. through April 30, 2025.

As a reminder, the Bath Borough Annual Mayor’s Community Campfire has been canceled. However, the borough’s trick-or-treat night will still be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Treats-with-a-Trooper will also be on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. outside Borough Hall.

The next Bath Borough Council regular monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Borough Hall, located at 121 S. Walnut St.