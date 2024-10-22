Kathleen M. Deichmeister

Kathleen M. (Sipos) Deichmeister, 86 years of age, passed peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 at her home.

Born on June 8, 1938 in Northampton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John J. and Emma (Yandrasitz) Sipos. She was the oldest of three children, predeceased by her brother John J. Sipos Jr. in 2013. Kathleen was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1956. She retired from Guardian Insurance Company and spent time volunteering in the Northampton Area School District. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Roman Catholic Church, Northampton, Pa.

Kathleen was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Penn State fan, following the football team every weekend. “Toots,” as her friends called her, was also a lifelong Mets fan, hoping for a World Series title this year. She cherished family vacations in Ocean City, N.J. and loved spending time in her backyard pool.

Kathleen leaves her loving memory to son, Edward J. Deichmeister and fiancé Pamela Rockacy of Marco Island, Fla.; daughter, Kathy Shipwash and husband Donald of Walnutport, Pa.; sister, Eileen Sipos of Northampton, Pa.; grandsons, Joshua Cassium and wife Amanda of Walnutport, Pa., and Zack Vincler of Los Angeles, Calif. and four great-grandchildren, Jayden Bleiler, Kendall, Keegan and Dominic Cassium.

A private graveside service will be held at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, Pa., has been entrusted with her care and arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.