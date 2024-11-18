During the Nov. 12 Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting, members of Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. were thanked and congratulated for their recent efforts in putting out the Blue Mountain wildfire.

Board President Michael Jones read a statement thanking the volunteer firefighters, the community members who donated supplies, the police department and the township office administrators for all of their hard work, dedication and courage in such a difficult time. They were particularly lauded for the fact that the fire was contained without a single injury or loss of human life, nor any structural damage.

Board member Cynthia Miller informed those in attendance that the Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce have jointly opened a fund at the Neffs National Bank, which will raise money for local fire companies in the event of similar situations in the future. The public is encouraged to contribute to this fund. Contributions in cash or personal check can be delivered in person at Neffs National Bank locations at 5629 Pa. Route 873, Neffs, or 211 S. Best Ave., Walnutport, or at any Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber office. Donations can also be mailed to the Neffs National Bank at 5629 Route 873, P.O. Box 10, Neffs, PA 18065; checks should be made payable to Greater Northern Lehigh Chamber. To contribute using Venmo, send them to the Chamber (@GLVCC) with “Initiative to Support Local Fire Departments” in the memo. For credit card donations or other questions, please call Jessica O’Donnell-Gower at 610-573-4010 or Elyse Cuttic at 484-834-7868.

Board member Janet Sheats, speaking as both a supervisor and a member of the fire company, said that she is extremely proud of the fire company and also of the community.

“We have always had it in us to be kind and neighborly,” said Sheats. “We proved it during this fire. Please let’s continue to be that way.”

Board member David Hess noted that he was “really touched” by the community response, and impressed with the fire company.

Miller added that when she gave FEMA and DCNR representatives a tour of the command center, which was located at the municipal building during the ongoing blaze, they saw all of the contributions donated from the community and were overwhelmed, saying they had never seen anything quite like it.

At this point in the meeting, members of the fire company in attendance had to leave in order to assist with a traffic accident at the intersection of Locust Drive and Cherryville Road. The audience sent them off with a round of applause.

Fire Commissioner Richard Hildebrand remained long enough to say that the fire received a great deal of media attention, and even the governor sent a representative to the township. He said that the fire was incredibly challenging due to the recent weather conditions and the movement of the flames, and that the fire company also had to fight two smaller fires in the two days leading up to the Blue Mountain blaze. He again expressed his gratitude for the community support and the recognition from the Board of Supervisors before leaving to assist at the accident.

In other news, Township Engineer Michael Muffley has reviewed the plans for the Blue Mountain minor subdivision land development. Some minor details still have to be completed, but on his recommendation, the board granted final approval of the plan, contingent upon them meeting the remaining conditions.

Public Works Director Frank Zamadics reported that the street sign on Brighton Circle has been fixed and is now spelled correctly. The crew also shocked the well at Danielsville Park and held their open house at the new Public Works facility.

Resident L. L. Roman informed Zamadics that a tree snapped on Mangrove Drive and fell onto her truck, so they will investigate.

A resident of Heritage Village inquired about leaf collection, however the Public Works crew does not collect leaves at any of the private communities.

Moving on to zoning, Zoning Officer Elizabeth Amato received 40 new permit applications, 26 of which have been issued so far. There has been an application submitted for a special exception for a kennel, which will be discussed at the next zoning meeting.

Police Chief Scott Fogel then stated that the two newest police officers are nearing the end of their probationary period, and the board agreed to remove the probation and elevate them to full staff. Two officers applied for the detective position and one was chosen, creating a sergeant vacancy, so with the board’s approval, Fogel will begin gathering information on how to fill that vacancy. The academy cadet is highly regarded by his instructors and should be joining the force in December.

At the request of board member Janet Sheats, Fogel then discussed the current burn ban. His officers have been given an order for zero tolerance of burning; they are to skip issuing warnings and go directly to issuing citations for deliberate burning and reckless endangerment. Northampton County has issued a ban as well, with Lehigh County expected to follow suit. Deliberate burning incurs a $300 fine. Fireworks, such as those which some people set off after the recent election, are explicitly forbidden during the ban, and citizens who observe fireworks being used are to call the police non-emergency line or even to call 911 if necessary. The township ban remains in place until further notice and is expected to last for several weeks due to the drought.

The fire company is conducting their annual give back program. Their volunteer members donate money to buy presents for a family in need and also donate food to the family. For more information, residents should call Janet Sheats at 484-239-1040 or email jsheats@lehightownshipfire.com.

The fire company’s blood drive will be held in the municipal building meeting room on Friday, Nov. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those wishing to donate blood can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767.

The annual Toys for Tots drive will be held at the fire company on Friday, Nov. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m., though donations can also be brought to the bingo event inside the fire hall that evening.

The retaining wall at Bryfogle Park will be repaired in the next few weeks, with Rock Hill giving the township a discount on materials. The Lions Club will also be assisting with the project. The board approved a maximum of $17,812 to be spent on the repairs.

Resolutions were approved establishing escrow and building permit fees, which will both increase slightly, effective Jan. 1. The board also approved resolutions formalizing the burning ban, maintaining the tax rate at 7% in 2025 and adopting the Lehigh Valley 2024 Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Last, the new tax collector is making progress, and currently has the reports filed up to May. The board will see about possibly making the forensic audit available on the township website.

Those who still have township taxes to pay should make their checks payable to Lehigh Township and send them to Suzanne Hawke, P.O. Box B, Walnutport, PA 18088.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Rd., Walnutport.