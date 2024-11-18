On Sunday, Nov. 17, at approximately 7:14 a.m., Pa. State Police troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Spy Glass Hill Road in the Bath Borough for the report of a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

Upon investigating the stolen vehicle, which was later recovered a short distance from the residence, it was determined that other vehicles throughout Spy Glass Hill Road and in an apartment complex on North Walnut Street were entered and items were stolen from the vehicles, while other vehicles did not have anything taken.

In total, nine vehicles were illegally entered into, and one vehicle was stolen and eventually recovered.

State police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact PSP Bethlehem at 610-861-2026 and reference Incident Number PA24-1478794. Residents are urged to review security camera footage and advise state police if there are any videos/pictures that may assist in this investigation.