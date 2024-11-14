Gizella H. Kocher

Gizella H. Kocher, 83, of Bushkill Township, formerly of Chapman Quarries, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold L. “Sonny” Kocher, to whom she was married to for 41 years before his passing in 2017. Born in Allentown, Gizella was a daughter of the late Joseph and Gizella Wetzel (Focht).

She attended Northampton High School, Class of 1958. Gizella served as the tax collector for the Borough of Chapman, which was originally known as Chapman Quarries, and she also served as the auditor. Alongside her husband, Sonny, she supported their roofing business, Harold L. Kocher Roofing, managing payroll and office responsibilities. Her dedication extended beyond her professional life as she was an active member of the Star Grange No. 993 in Moorestown and played vital roles in the Nazareth Garden Club, Moorestown Garden Club and Indianland Garden Club.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Richard Peters (Allison) of Bushkill Township, Evelyn Kovalovsky (Daniel) of Bath, Pamela Myirski (Michael) of Fallston, Md.; grandchildren, Eric, Rachel and Sara; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Cove and Adeline; along with many nieces and nephews. Gizella was predeceased by siblings, Joseph Wetzel, Robert Wetzel, Catherine Pike, Evelyn Buckley and Irene Milkovits; and step-children, Gail and Gary Kocher.

Graveside services will be held privately at the Green Mount Cemetery in Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc. of Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 and/or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Kenneth H. Smith

Kenneth H. Smith, 86, of Nazareth, formerly of Bushkill Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at Parkland Manor. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce Smith (McNally), to whom he was married to for 57 years before her passing in 2017. Born in Nazareth, Kenneth was a son of the late Harold and Dorothy Smith (Person).

Kenneth proudly served his country during peacetime as a member of the U.S. Army.

Kenneth worked as a cutter in various garment factories. With a strong work ethic and passion for his craft, he became a respected member of the International Garment Workers Union. A man of faith, Kenneth was a cherished member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nazareth, finding solace and community within the congregation. He will be remembered for his meticulous care of his yard and flower beds and his shared love of cats with his late wife.

He will be dearly missed by his nieces, Lori Smith of Nazareth and Marjorie Kline of Wind Gap; nephews, Robert P. Smith Jr. (Anna Nieves) of Kunkletown and Frederick Smith of Nazareth; and great nieces and nephews, Ashley, Sarah, Cody and Brandon. Kenny was also predeceased by brother, Robert P. Smith Sr. and his wife Virginia; and step-mothers, Anne R. Smith (Temmel) and Isabell Smith (King).

A funeral service was held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at 11 a.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad St., Nazareth. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at church. Interment with military honors followed at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery – Bushkill Center. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc. – Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John’s Lutheran Church – Nazareth.