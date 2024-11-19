During their meeting on Nov. 12, Allen Township Supervisors granted final land approval to Willowbrook Farms phases 3, 4 and 5. These phases outline plans for apartments, townhomes and single-family homes on the site of the former Fuller Farms. However, the future of the proposed “village” is still in question. This parcel, which features farm buildings, the main house and other outbuildings, is still owned by the Fuller family. Equus Development, owners of the rest of the property, hope to purchase this land soon and turn it into an “amenity” for residents.

“It is going to take time,” representatives from Equus told developers. They want to invest in renovating the buildings on the property. They also said that the population of the development will dictate the types of retail and commercial space the village calls for.

The village is a required component of the development; however, Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell told supervisors they cannot dictate what the village looks like.

“It is a village now,” he told supervisors. “It is not the village I think we were shown back in the beginning…it is not that village that I think Allen Township would want in the future, and I do not think it is the village Equus would want in the future.”

Despite this, the outbuildings with various uses technically meet the condition of a “village” and supervisors cannot force a developer to rebuild them.

The sewer planning module for the development was also approved. Public sewer will be provided to the project. Allen Township will be responsible for the main line leading into the property; however, the HOA will be responsible for internal lines.

Equus paid Allen Township $250,000 in lieu of tapping fees, which they will pay directly to Catasauqua Borough. Eight-hundred-and-fifty EDUs have been purchased for this development in an intermunicipal agreement with Catasauqua Borough and the Catasauqua Borough Authority.

Finally, supervisors added a condition to the property that the existing golf course should remain open space, even the areas outside of Allen Township’s municipality.

In other news, supervisors appointed Berkheimer as the township’s deputy tax collector after no residents voiced interest in filling the position. Berkheimer will allow tax payments via ACH, credit card (with a 3% fee), or bank transfer.

Supervisors also approved the 2025 preliminary draft budget for approval. There is no tax increase for 2025.

Finally, supervisors announced that a burn ban is in effect throughout November. This follows a series of fires in the area, including the damaging fire along Blue Mountain. If residents are caught burning, they will be subjected to a fine of at least $100.

Supervisor and Fire Chief Dale Hassler said several residents have been caught burning garbage at night, causing a danger to neighboring properties. It is time to enact a “no tolerance” approach.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.