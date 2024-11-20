Peggy A. Troxell

Peggy A. Troxell, 84, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. She was the beloved wife of John “Jack” Troxell, to whom she was married to for 64 years. Born in Stockertown, Peggy was a daughter of the late Alvin and Wilma Christman (Christman).

Peggy dedicated over 56 years of her life serving as the secretary of Salem UCC-Moorestown, where her unwavering commitment and warm spirit touched the lives of many. Her loyalty to her church community was unparalleled, and her kind-hearted nature resonated with all who knew her.

Peggy found joy in simple pleasures, such as going shopping, participating in her bowling league and enthusiastically supporting her grandchildren in their sporting events. She also gracefully served as the president of the Bath Jaycee wives, embodying leadership and compassion in all her endeavors.

In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Vicki Troxell (John Gerancher) of Bath, Kim Taylor (Edward) of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Kyle and Morgan Taylor; and sister-in-law, Marlene Troxell of Bethlehem.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Salem UCC, 2218 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery- Moorestown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.- Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to her church, Salem UCC- Moorestown.