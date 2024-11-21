The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, Nov. 12 to discuss waivers, subdivisions, a clothing donation box, an electronics recycling event for 2025, an open space application, a zoning resignation, a police services agreement and various grants.

To begin, supervisors unanimously approved the conditional preliminary and final approval as well as two waivers for the Dex Farm minor subdivision plan, the first of which was for required plan information and content, and the second was for streams and environmental concerns since the applicant felt it would be onerous to map all of the wetlands on the plan.

The approval was granted conditionally based upon Township Engineer Kevin Horvath’s decision in the Oct. 16 Keystone Consulting Engineers letter to restrict any further development on the adjoining lot.

Supervisors also unanimously approved the Mast major subdivision sewage planning module and the conditional and final approval of the Whitetail Acres/Ashwood Construction major subdivision.

During reports, Police Chief Gary West stated that for the month of October, the Moore Township Police Department had 321 total incidents, including 13 verbal/written warnings issued, 47 traffic citations issued, two arrests made for forgery and a fugitive from justice, three non-traffic citations issued for harassment and criminal mischief, four reportable accidents and two non-reportable accidents.

Fire Recorder Jason L. Harhart then provided the October report for the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co., which included 83 ambulance calls and 37 fire calls consisting of one fire, eight motor vehicle accidents, two fire police, one automatic fire alarm, nine ambulance assists, two wires down, two mutual aid calls with Lehigh Township for fires, five mutual aid calls with Bushkill Township for four fires and one motor vehicle accident, one mutual aid call with Wind Gap for a fire, one mutual aid call with Plainfield Township for a fire, one mutual aid call with Lehigh County for a fire and five mutual aid calls with Bath for two motor vehicle accidents, a gas leak, an odor investigation and wires down.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, Northampton County is experiencing a category D2 severe drought. Therefore, supervisors reminded residents that a police-enforceable burn ban went into effect on Nov. 7 and will remain in place for 30 days.

This past month marks the driest October on record over the past 130 years. Additionally, stream flows across the area are much below average, and the monthly outlook for November calls for above average temperatures and near to below average precipitation. In turn, the D2 categorization of the drought can reduce water availability and quality, and also makes crop or pasture loss likely, which may have a devastating impact on farms across the Lehigh Valley, especially if the drought persists or worsens.

NIDIS states that during drought conditions, “fuels for wildfire, such as grasses and trees, can dry out and become more flammable. Drought can also increase the probability of ignition and the rate at which fire spreads. Temperature, soil moisture, humidity, wind speed, and fuel availability (vegetation) are all factors that interact to influence the frequency of large wildfires.”

After nearly 600 acres of land burned during the Blue Mountain wildfire that erupted on Saturday, Nov. 2, hundreds of firefighters from state and local fire departments spent about a week fighting to contain the fire, which Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. Assistant Chief Brian Krische said was the largest fire in Lehigh Township in 25 years. At this time, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Residents are encouraged to do what they can to conserve water during the drought and be mindful of their activity since 99% of wildfires in the state are caused by human activity.

In other news, supervisors unanimously approved a property sale on West End Road dividing the two parcels of land that are contiguous but are separated by Ridge Road. Previously, the township’s 1976 board placed a covenant on the property to prevent the property owners from selling the land’s two parcels separately unless approved by the board because an ordinance at the time determined that the road separating the two parcels did not create a natural subdivision.

However, the ordinance was amended 10 years ago and now stipulates that the public road does create a natural subdivision. Therefore, since the lots are also assigned two separate parcel identification numbers, supervisors approved the request to remove the covenant and added that the property owners will not be required to go through the formal subdivision process to sell either parcel.

During the meeting, Public Works Director Craig Hoffman announced that the last day for leaf collection will be Friday, Dec. 13 and First Regional Compost Authority Chair Richard Gable announced that there will be a rate increase in 2025.

Recreation Commission Chairperson Jodi Hartzell presented the board with a proposition for clothing donation bins to be placed on the football side of the park, which will come at no cost to the township.

Hartzell suggested that the funds generated from the donations be used to give back to the community, such as by being donated to help families in need, and the board authorized the township manager to sign a contract with the company that owns the donation collection bins.

Next, supervisors approved a 2025 electronics recycling event since the event held at the end of October was such a success. The tentative date will be in the morning on Saturday, July 26.

Supervisors also unanimously approved the Groff open space application for 20 acres of land on Ridge Road under Wildlands Conservancy in an amount not to exceed $50,000, as well as the Chapman Borough police services agreement with annual increases through 2027.

Regretfully, the board unanimously approved the resignation of Zoning Hearing Board Chairman Jeff Ayers, who has served on the board for over 20 years. Supervisors thanked Ayers and expressed their appreciation for his years of service and dedication to the township.

Following, the board unanimously approved various resolutions, which included the following: the disposition of a 1994 Ford Ambulance to be placed for sale at public auction; an LSA grant for the acquisition of two police vehicles that will cost $124,266; an LSA grant for the purchase of a Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. GMC heavy-duty pickup truck fit with fire equipment that will cost $71,484; an LSA grant for Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. for the purchase of 40 portable radios, six single-head mobiles and six dual-head mobiles that will cost $445,368; and the Lehigh Valley 2024 Hazard Mitigation Plan update that brings the township into compliance with FEMA and PEMA, and makes the township eligible for additional grants.

Last, an announcement about Damien Wiest’s Eagle Scout Project was made that the brick fundraiser for his proposed memorial at the American Legion Post No. 470 in Bath has begun. Those wishing to buy a brick with the engraving of their choice, which will be proudly displayed within the memorial, can fill out the brick order form available on the township’s website home page. Bricks are priced at $50 for an individual, $150 for business bronze, $300 for business silver, $500 for business gold and $40 for a replica to keep.

The Moore Township Lions Club will be hosting their tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Route 987 and Route 946 intersection, with hot chocolate and cookies available afterward.

There will also be a children’s toy bingo held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Klecknersville Rangers firehouse, located at 2718 Mountain View Dr. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and bingo will start at 1 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their kids, as there will be prizes and games for them.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.