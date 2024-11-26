On Saturday, Nov. 16, Bath Borough held a National Historic District recognition ceremony.

Council President Frank Hesch attended the Oct. 11, 2023 Pa. Historic Preservation Board meeting in Harrisburg, where the board decided on whether to award specific areas within the borough with the National Historic District status. After lengthy discussion, the Pennsylvania State Board voted to approve Bath as a historic landmark and to refer their recommendation to the National Park Service for formal consideration.

On Feb. 12, 2024, the National Park Service voted to approve the Borough of Bath as a National Historic District. The official declaration stated that the Bath Crossroads Historic District was entered into the National Register of Historic Places under provisions of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

Borough Manager Bradford T. Flynn then provided a few words on the designation, calling it a “milestone in borough history.”

“This honor shines a spotlight on our borough’s unique legacy as a historic crossroads community—a place where past cultures and stories have intertwined for generations. This recognition is more than a mark of distinction, it is a testament to our borough’s enduring spirit, a celebration of our roots and acknowledgement of the richness that comes from being a place of connection. These crossroads have … fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose that we continue to honor today,” expressed Flynn.

Additionally, Flynn reiterated that nothing at the local level concerning zoning or codes is affected by the designation.

Next, Hesch thanked the Bath Community Economic Development Committee for coming up with the idea of showcasing and helping to designate the district with beautiful black and white signs that display National Historic District and include an illustration of the Siegfried Log Cabin, which dates back to circa 1785.

Some of the individuals that Hesch thanked for the instrumental part they played in Bath receiving the designation included Bath Borough Council, Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, the Borough of Bath Historic Preservation Board, the Bath Museum, representatives from the Pa. Historic Commission and Flynn.

“This project and projects and ideas down the road will help to market and tell others about what Bath has to offer and what makes Bath so special and important. This is an important honor for the Borough of Bath to be recognized on the national level. This is not a gift to one person or a group of people. In our world, this is a gift to all of you. Be proud of what that has to offer,” said Hesch.

Last, Hesch, Flynn, Mirabito and residents in attendance moseyed outside, where Flynn and Mirabito unveiled the official Bath Historic District marker above the street sign at the corner of South Walnut Street and Center Street.

The Public Works Department has completed installing some of the Bath Historic District signs and are working to finish installing the rest as time and weather permit.

For more information about Bath’s National Historic District, visit the Borough of Bath Historic Preservation page on the borough’s website, www.bathborough.org.