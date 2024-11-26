1 of 4

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Bath Borough held a dedication ceremony at Paw Park for the new pet remembrance that Gage Landis built as part of his Eagle Scout Project.

In a poignant tribute to the pets who have left pawprints on their owners’ hearts, the pet remembrance site, which sits between Paw Park’s fenced-in dog park areas, was unveiled in the borough.

This new addition to the community offers a beautiful reminder that the love of a pet leaves an indelible mark, creating a legacy that lasts forever. Moreover, the remembrance creates a place where members of the community can come to commemorate, honor and celebrate the memories of beloved pets that have passed on.

“The pet remembrance, which features a beautifully crafted wooden Rainbow Bridge and bulletin board, is open to anyone who wishes to visit, reflect and honor their late pets. Community members are encouraged to place photos of the pets they’ve lost on the bulletin board and to fasten their pets’ collars around the railings of the Rainbow Bridge. These commemorations will create a place of love and remembrance, showcasing the deep connections between pets and their families,” Councilman James Lisiecki shared.

After losing her five-year-old goldendoodle Logan, borough resident Autumn Masonheimer saw a Rainbow Bridge pet remembrance on TikTok and loved the idea. However, the remembrance was all the way in North Carolina, so she decided to suggest the idea to council.

Council also loved the idea, so when Landis came to them asking if they had any suggestions for his Eagle Scout Project, they proposed the pet remembrance.

The project involved making enhancements to the Borough of Bath Paw Park at Fireman’s Field by creating a Pet Remembrance area, including spreading mulch and stone, adding birdhouses and benches, cleaning existing benches and painted them.

In total, Landis logged over 100 hours, explaining that the process took a while to create the specifications, gather supplies, cut the wood to length and paint, assemble and transport it, not to mention the concrete work needed to position the bulletin board pole.

Ceremony attendees were very impressed with the work that Landis did and how the project turned out.

When the project was completed, Landis included a photo of his old dog that passed away on the bulletin board to commemorate his pup.

Masonheimer also commemorated Logan during the ceremony by placing his collar around one of the bridge’s railings. She hopes the pet remembrance will inspire others to do the same.

“He was my absolute best friend,” said Masonheimer, “I loved the idea and the thought of my boy running around with other cats and dogs makes it a little easier, knowing he’s not by himself.”

During the ceremony, one resident shared, “You don’t know how much this means to me. I saw it on Facebook, and I put [my dog’s] photo up there while in tears. I just thought it was the nicest thing anybody could ever do. I’ve never seen anything like it, especially being in such a small, tight community. I think it’s beautiful.”

Following, Mayor Fiorella Mirabito provided Landis with a certificate of recognition for his dedication, commitment and exemplary work at Paw Park, especially in regard to the Rainbow Bridge and remembrance area.

Mirabito also provided Masonheimer with a certificate of appreciation for coming forward with her idea of the Rainbow Bridge for Paw Park, along with her dedication to community and love of animals.

The pet remembrance at Paw Park will not only provide a place to grieve, but also create a way to celebrate the lives of pets who have made an everlasting impact. It stands as a beautiful reminder that, though they may have crossed the bridge, our pets’ spirits remain forever intertwined with ours.

If community members would like to help donate funds to cover the costs of the project, Landis will be hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Iron Hill Brewery, located at 950 Lehigh Lifestyle Center, Whitehall. That day, the brewery will donate 20% of your food bill to Boy Scout Troop 43 (excluding alcoholic beverages, gratuity and taxes).

The pet remembrance at Paw Park is now open to the public and is located at 252 N. Chestnut St.