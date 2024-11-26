Lester C. Derhammer

Lester C. Derhammer, 85, of Moore Twp., passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Ellen (Geiger) Derhammer, and married 62 years. Born April 25, 1939 in Moore Twp., Lester was a son of the late Clyde and Esther (Althouse) Derhammer and a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1957.

Lester worked for the former S & L Plastics, Nazareth for 41 years before retiring in 2001. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964 as a Gunner, was a lifelong member of Petersville Rod & Gun Club and a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville.

Lester was devoted to his family. Always jovial and with a smile, a gracious, eager helper, he was always at the ready to all, especially to his large extended family. Lester’s greatest pleasures included hunting, fishing, playing league softball, league bowling, tending to his yard, flea marketing and playing evenings of boisterous card games with those closest to him. He enjoyed assisting his brother, Leon, in selling bait at local fishing contests. Most recently, his fondness for his daughters’ cats provided joy in his later days. He found solace in the beauty of nature, spending time walking the Blue Mountain in the Delps and Smith Gap areas, surrounded by the sights and sounds he cherished.

His love for companionship and camaraderie shone through in every card game, conversation and shared moment, making a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Along with his wife, Ellen, he will be dearly missed by his children, Donna Pague, V. Lynn Lombardozzi, Connie Praetorius (Daniel); grandchildren, Dakota, Lauren, Carson, Alia, Alexis and Sara; brother, Allen Derhammer; along with many nieces and nephews. Lester was predeceased by grandson, Austin Lombardozzi; son-in-law, Brian Pague; four brothers, Ralph, Leon, Gordon and Carl Derhammer; four sisters, Grace Eckert, Gladys Heckman, Lorraine Grider and Gloria Swope.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., 2165 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. on until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery-Moorestown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to a local Moore Township community organization, food bank or any charity of ones choosing.