During their meeting on Nov. 26, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors held two public hearings with Syncarpha Capital, solar developers, installers and engineers. The company, which has 68 solar energy projects across the Northeast, is seeking conditional approval for two solar energy sites in the township.

The first solar energy collection site is proposed for Kreidersville Road and Covered Bridge Road. The 15.4-acre property will feature a fence, solar panels, a transformer, inverters and an interconnection point to PPL’s power grid. A second 22-acre site is proposed for 63 Spring Hill Road.

Solicitor Nate Fox represented Syncarpha during the hearings. He was joined by Steven Cohn, project manager, and engineering expert Christopher Sepsico.

Syncarpha will lease both sites from the property owners. The Kreidersville Road lease is 20 years, with three 5-year extensions available.

Fox stressed that traffic will be minimal, as operations are monitored remotely. The solar farms will require several maintenance and landscaping visits a year. PPL has agreed to purchase the energy, and Syncarpha will finance the electric company’s grid upgrade to handle this increase.

Meanwhile, Sepsico testified that the solar farms pose no fire or odor hazards. Special anti-glare coating will be placed on the panels to prevent hazards for passing drivers. He also told concerned residents that there are no negative health consequences posed by solar farms, as solar panels are safe enough to be placed directly on homes and office buildings.

“These are the same panels people put on houses,” he clarified.

Cohn said installing the solar panels will take about a year, and upgrading PPL’s grid will take about two years.

As part of the conditions set by supervisors, Syncarpha agreed to share the property’s bond with the township and remediate glaring, should it arise.

Township Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell will prepare an agreement with the above conditions to be reviewed at a future meeting. Should the conditional use be approved, developers will submit a land development plan with information on stormwater remediation, landscaping and access/egress.

In other news, supervisors approved the preliminary/final land development plan for a 357,840-square-foot warehouse at 700 Savage Road. The property, owned by Kay Krapf of Krapf Park, LLC, has been before supervisors several times since the township settled with Krapf following a legal battle over zoning in 2021.

This warehouse is one of four planned for the property, as outlined in a 2023 subdivision plan. Solicitor Dennis McCarthy appeared before the board to highlight new traffic improvements following a meeting with the township’s planning commission.

The updated land development plan features improvements to the Savage and Atlas roads intersection, widening Savage Road to allow trucks to turn into the property and discourage them from Atlas Road. Plans also show a “porkchop” that would force trucks to turn right onto Savage Road from the property, along with striping and signage.

“[We want to] do what we can to make sure trucks go where they’re supposed to,” said McCarthy.

The property will bring about 201 trucks per day.

Along with traffic concerns, residents voiced hesitation over the stability of the land, which was once a quarry used for dumping. Reports have shown the land requires additional compaction and testing to ensure it can hold the weight of the warehouse.

Supervisors approved the land development plan, with the condition that the plan includes the updated traffic improvements.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.