Sophie Wettstein

Sophie Wettstein, 95, of Moore Township, formerly of East Hanover, N.J., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Nov. 24 at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Wettstein, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2018. Sophie was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Olga (Jesse) Schmidt. Born in 1929 in the part of Poland that was known for generations as East Prussia (pre-WWI) in a small farming village, she endured the thick of WWII. She was a refugee at the tender age of 15 and was reunited with her family four months later in northern Germany, where they were relocated. Sophie arrived in New York City aboard the SS Washington in July 1950, and settled in Irvington, N.J. under the sponsorship of relatives there. Sophie enjoyed working endlessly in her garden and stopping in at the family business nearby to help out where she could. She also enjoyed making fabulous German dinners and desserts for family and guests, as was her specialty. She was an active member and volunteer of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, and a former member of East Hanover First Aid Squad. Sophie and her husband, Albert, were members of Germania Park in Dover, N.J., a German-American cultural club.

Survivors: Sophie is survived by a son, James A. Wettstein Sr., of Moore Township; a daughter, Linda Laws and her husband, Douglas; five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Michael, Karen, Kristen and James Jr.; nieces and nephews and families living in Germany and Switzerland. Sophie was predeceased by her sisters, Lydia and Alma.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Sophie’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday afternoon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., Village of Moorestown-Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Sophie to Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown.