During their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, the Northampton Borough Council approved the 2025 budget for public advertisement. The budget proposes a real estate tax increase of 1.5 mills. However, council defended this increase and stressed how borough officials worked hard to keep it as low as possible despite increasing costs from third-party vendors and utilities.

“I believe we have one of the best organizations here,” said Councilwoman Julia Kutlzer. She praised new Borough Manager Brian Welsko and Assistant Manager Jerry Serensits. “This has been a tedious task.”

From fire to police to public works, she said each borough department worked together to manage this increase and keep it below 2 mills.

“For many years, we have not had an increase, and many departments have had to put on hold many of their needed projects,” she continued.

The main reason for this property tax increase is a $90,000 increase in the borough’s electric fees. Welsko said the goal was to keep the tax increase to no more than 1 mill, but streetlight costs “propelled this.” Electricity fees account for nearly two-thirds of the millage.

Councilman Ronald Glassic agreed that the increase is “well needed.”

“We have to move forward,” he added. “We have street repairs, [and] equipment that we need.”

To manage costs, borough departments have taken on additional duties that may have previously been outsourced. The borough office staff will prepare and mail nearly 4,100 garbage bills. The code enforcement staff will send out rental inspection registration renewals. Police Chief Bryan Kadingo manages much of the police department’s IT in addition to his duties as police chief.

Kutlzer praised these departments for their efforts. Rental inspection compliance is nearly 100%, while morale amongst the police department is “high thanks to awesome leadership.” The fire department, she added, “is working like a well-oiled machine” and continuously training to improve themselves and the safety of residents. She asked that more community members step up to volunteer for the fire police, which is currently run by only five volunteers. She also praised the sewer department and the recreation center.

In short, thanks to their work and care for the borough, she said she believes “this 2025 budget has been cut as much as possible.”

Council will vote on whether or not to officially approve the budget during their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19.

In other news, funding continues to be raised by the Cindy Miles Adaptive Fund for accessibility improvements to the Fourth Street Playground. The nonprofit has raised over $22,000 in grants. Over $115,000 of the organization’s $850,000 goal has been raised.

The nonprofit is currently soliciting donations from local businesses. They have also launched a website (www.cindymilesfund.org) where users can purchase apparel to support the organization’s mission of inclusive play for all. Supporters can also find a “Buy a Brick” program on the site where they can purchase a personalized memorial brick for the playground.

Council praised the nonprofit and its mission.

“[This] will really make a difference in our community,” said Glassic.