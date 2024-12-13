During the Bath Borough Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, Councilwoman Lauren Bullsnake commented on how nice the Rainbow Bridge pet dedication project at Paw Park turned out.

The project came from an idea that borough resident Autumn Masonheimer presented to council for a Rainbow Bridge pet remembrance after she saw something similar on TikTok. So, when Gage Landis asked council if they had any suggestions for his Eagle Scout Project, they shared Masonheimer’s idea with him.

Landis completed the project around the middle of November and a dedication ceremony was held at Paw Park on Nov. 20, where the Rainbow Bridge and bulletin board that Landis created were unveiled.

The remembrance serves as a place where members of the community can come to commemorate, honor and celebrate the memories of beloved pets that have passed on.

Community members are encouraged to place photos of past pets on the bulletin board and to fasten their pets’ old collars around the railings of the Rainbow Bridge, so they may always be remembered.

“I think the best thing about it was introducing Autumn and Gage. Two people who probably would have never met, yet they had a chance to meet on a really neat thing. And that to me is community. Where two people from different backgrounds can meet and contribute to a community project, that’s what makes community,” expressed Councilman James Lisiecki.

In other news, council unanimously authorized the borough manager to send JP Mascaro a certified letter requesting a Municipal Solid Waste Contract extension into the fourth year, which will be for 2026.

The extension comes with a 6% increase and JP Mascaro will have 45 days to agree to the contract once the extension is submitted.

Municipal solid waste costs have gone up significantly across the board, which is why the borough believes the extension is the best choice at this time.

Next, council unanimously approved a motion to advertise a handicapped parking zone in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.

Council also unanimously approved a motion to advertise the upcoming 2025 meeting schedule.

Council’s regular monthly meetings will continue being on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m., except for Monday, Oct. 13 (Columbus Day), which will instead be held on Tuesday, Oct. 14. If needed, the bi-monthly meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each even numbered month at 6 p.m.

The public may listen to the meetings on the Borough of Bath YouTube Channel or on the Borough of Bath Facebook page if they cannot attend.

The following are the scheduled monthly sub-committee meeting days and times:

Parks & Recreation Committee – First Monday of each month at 5 p.m.

Environmental Advisory Committee – First Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Bath Planning Commission – Third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Bath 250 Committee – Third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Community, Economic & Development Committee – Third Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m.

Personnel, Finance, & Administration Committee – Third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Historic Architectural Review Board – Third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. (as needed)

Public Safety Committee – Fourth Monday of each month at 5 p.m.

Bath Borough Stormwater Authority – Fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

If a committee meeting scheduled on Monday or Wednesday falls on a holiday, the meeting will be canceled that month and will resume the following month or will be advertised and rescheduled.

Should the Monday evening Bath Planning Commission meeting fall on a holiday, the meeting will be held the next day at 6 p.m., and the Zoning Hearing Board and the Property Maintenance Code Board of Appeals will meet on an “as needed” basis only.

All council and sub-committee meetings will be held in the Borough of Bath Municipal Building, located at 121 S. Walnut St.

The next Bath Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.