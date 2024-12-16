During the final Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting of the year, the police department’s newest officer was welcomed to the township.

Anthony Stinemire, who has been attending the Allentown Police Academy, sponsored by Lehigh Township, was introduced to the audience by Police Chief Scott Fogel. Judge Robert Hawke administered the oath of office, and Stinemire’s wife, Sophia, pinned his new badge to his uniform while he held their baby daughter Isabella.

Next, several planning related items were presented for the board to review. Extensions of time for plan review and approval were granted into the new year for the Zachary Bittner minor subdivision, the Keith and Karen Hantz minor subdivision, the Riverview Drive Self-Storage land development and the Quince Road minor subdivision. The Keith and Karen Hantz minor subdivision plan was also approved for a waiver of SALDO.

An extension of time for plan recording was also discussed for the LTMA Pennsville Booster Station. Township Engineer Michael Muffley explained that he is waiting on updates, and that the project cannot start until the resort development starts. An extension was granted until Feb. 28. He also confirmed that the Hills of Greenock have concluded their maintenance period, and the board approved the release of escrow.

Gregory Biege’s reverse minor subdivision plan, in which two lots will be combined into one, was presented for approval. The approval was granted, conditional to Biege meeting the requirements outlined by the planning commission.

Sandra Hopkins, of the recreation committee, thanked everyone for their involvement in the recent tree lighting ceremony. She said that the elementary school choir director did an excellent job with her students on the occasion, and spoke of the “fabulous tree” from Aunt Mary’s Tree Farm.

In other news, Public Works Director Frank Zamadics reported that the township leaf pickup is nearly finished. He brought details of a used four-post heavy duty truck lift which will be available from another township within a few months, in good condition. The board approved his plan to bid on the lift, with a cap of $16,000 in bidding and relocation costs.

Zoning Officer Elizabeth Amato issued 40 new permits in November. A new kennel is being considered for Riverview Drive.

In police news, Chief Fogel said that the officers [conducted] Shop With a Cop on Dec. 14, accompanying some students from the elementary school to Walmart in Lehighton. The police department is still collecting donations for Toys for Tots, and will continue to do so in the lobby of the municipal building until Friday, Dec. 20.

Carl Sharpe of the municipal authority reported that five modular units have been delivered to Lucille Court in the Northwoods development.

Next, Fire Commissioner Richard Hildebrand stated that the Blue Mountain fire is definitely out and no longer poses a danger. He announced that the fire company recently visited between 30 to 40 houses to donate holiday meals.

The board then agreed to make the final payment of $950 for work on the new maintenance building by Vision Mechanical. However, there continues to be an issue in regards to the fire suppression system. Township Manager Alice Rehrig explained that the system is working, but due to a sensor being in the wrong position, it picks up the temperature of the air rather than the water; this causes it to issue an alert that the water is in danger of freezing. The board decided that Rehrig will send Vision Mechanical a letter stating that if the issue is not rectified by the end of February, they will forfeit the remaining $45,000 they are to receive, and someone else will be hired to fix the problem.

The board then voted to approve amendments to Ordinance 2024-3, concerning parking requirements for medical marijuana facilities. They also voted to adopt the 2025 budget in the amount of $6,030,750, and to re-enact the earned income, real estate transfer and per capita taxes. Taxes will not increase in the new year.

The Northampton County burning ban has expired, and the board determined that Lehigh Township has received enough rainfall that the township’s own temporary burn ban could likewise be lifted. Residents must still continue to follow the restrictions of the burning ordinance; it remains illegal to burn leaves, grass or trash.

Next, the board voted to accept a proposal from Safe City, who will undertake a study of the police department’s policies and procedures, not to exceed a cost of $17,000.

Also, Boyko Petroleum was selected to remove the township’s old underground fuel tanks, at a cost of not more than $12,900.

In other news, an Alder Drive resident brought a complaint to the board in regards to people shooting on a nearby property.

“It’s clip after clip,” the resident said, adding that the shooting is in the direction of his home. He said he and his wife often have to leave the property because of the noise and the danger, as he cannot be in his yard when the shooting takes place. He stated he has called 911 repeatedly and was told that the shooters have permission and that he cannot make a report. According to the resident, he called Board President Michael Jones on Thanksgiving because the shooting began at 8:30 in the morning and the bullets were hitting his trees.

“How long does someone have to live like this in your township?” asked the resident. Jones was able to corroborate his story, finding video on the internet of people shooting clay birds on the property in question. The board will direct the police to investigate whether the shooting is in violation of state regulations regarding proximity to houses, and Rehrig will keep the board updated on the findings.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Road, Walnutport.