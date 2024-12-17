1 of 4

The Moore Township Lions Club and Lioness-Lions Club brought the community together for a festive and heartwarming Christmas tree lighting ceremony that captured the spirit of the season on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Families and friends gathered to celebrate the holidays with joy, faith and togetherness in a meaningful evening filled with tradition. The ceremony had quite the turnout as attendees bundled up to brace the cold winter’s night.

The festivities began with Lions Club President Jerry Yenser welcoming everyone as he orated the ceremony. Yenser introduced Pastor Mike Netznik from Covenant Church, who provided the invocation.

“We gather here tonight to celebrate that a light will come into the world, a light that will touch many people in many different ways. Allow this tree to shine bright in our hearts and in our minds, and to every person that passes by. And may the glory of the Lord shine forth,” prayed Netznik.

Then, after a few tries due to technical difficulty, Yenser and Lioness-Lions Club President Stacy Flyte lit the tree, which was followed by joyful renditions of “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Silent Night.”

Lioness-Lion Lois Iasello offered remarks, expressing gratitude to all those who attended the event, and sharing a brief history of the Lions and Lioness Clubs, their mottos, events they hold throughout the year and current community outreach, such as the new used eyeglass and hearing aid mailbox collection bin at the Blue Star gas station.

Iasello stated that the Lions got their start in the United States in 1917. The club was formed by Melvin Jones, a young businessman who believed that local business clubs could expand their horizons from purely professional concerns to the betterment of their communities and the world at large. Just three short years later, the Lions became an international club, and today, Lions serve in over 200 countries.

The Lions’ motto is “we serve” and the Lioness-Lions’ club motto is “helping hands,” which has been the focus of the association since starting in 1917 as the clubs seek “to create and foster a spirit of understanding among all people for humanitarian needs by providing voluntary services through community involvement and international cooperation.”

“We praise and we thank God for His goodness, that we can accomplish the work and serve our community,” said Iasello.

Next, Pastor Netzik provided a prayer, benediction and a special blessing of the tree, reminding everyone of the season’s significance and encouraging unity and gratitude. As the tree was blessed, its twinkling lights served as a symbol of hope and light during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Following the blessing, the air filled with the sound of classic Christmas carols as everyone joined together in song, which added a warm, nostalgic touch to the evening, bringing smiles to young and old alike.

Yenser expressed gratitude to all those who made the evening possible and emphasized the importance of togetherness during the holiday season.

Without a doubt, the highlight of the evening was a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who made a grand entrance aboard a fire truck, delighting the children in attendance.

With twinkling eyes and hearty laughs, the famed Christmas couple handed out gifts to excited boys and girls, adding a magical touch to the night and creating cherished memories for families.

“He even smells like peppermint!” exclaimed one excited young lady.

Guests were then treated to delicious refreshments provided by the Moore Township Lioness-Lions Club and Mountainside Pizza. Hot drinks and festive treats warmed the crowd as everyone shared in conversation and laughter.

The Moore Township Lions and Lioness Christmas tree lighting ceremony continues to be a beloved annual tradition, bringing neighbors together to celebrate the joy, faith and community spirit that define the holiday season.

From heartfelt prayers to cheerful carols and Santa’s visit, the evening was a perfect kickoff to Christmas celebrations in Moore Township.

As the twinkling lights illuminated the night and laughter echoed through the air, the Moore Township community departed with hearts full of love and peace on Earth.

The event served as a beautiful reminder that the true magic of Christmas lies in shared moments, kindness and the warmth of togetherness.