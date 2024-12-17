During their meeting on Dec. 10, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors granted conditional use for two proposed solar farm developments in the township. This approval follows November’s conditional use hearing, during which solar installation company Syncarpha Capital outlined plans for two solar energy sites in association with PPL.

Syncarpha proposed a 15.4-acre property along Kreidersville Road and a 22-acre site at 63 Spring Hill Road. Syncarpha will lease both sites from the property owners for 20 years.

Supervisors imposed several conditions as part of their approval. Both plans are subject to land development approval. In addition, Syncarpha must address any resident complaints of glaring caused by the solar panels. The developer cannot remove any trees from the properties other than those shown on the plans. In addition, the company must provide security to remove the solar panels should they go out of use. Supervisors are also requiring that the access drive to the Spring Hill Road site be improved to prevent erosion.

In other news, supervisors approved several waivers for the proposed Willowbrook Farms subdivision plan. These waivers for phases 3, 4 and 5 of the residential community waive several stormwater management requirements. Sump pumps will replace basement sewer service. In addition, the size, slope and lot lines of stormwater basins on the property have been adjusted.

Supervisors also released several payments for the municipal building renovation project. Supervisors released $7,224.21 to the Warko Group for plumbing, $99,424.80 to Mohawk Contracting for general contracting, and $96,962.36 to Albarell Electric for electrical contracting.

Supervisors also approved a payment of $113,040 to ASL Refrigeration for mechanical contracting. However, supervisors warned that they would not approve future payments if issues with the contractor persist.

A boiler for controlled heat was supposed to be installed by Nov. 15. However, this installation has been delayed, pushing back plans to spackle and paint the interior of the new municipal building.

“We need to get their attention,” said Township Manager Ilene Eckhart. “This issue just snowballed.”

Following the release of payments, it was announced that Jaindl-Watson donated $5,000 to the township’s municipal building project.

The Dec. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting is canceled. The 2025 reorganization meeting will be held on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.