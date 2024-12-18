Francis E. Heckman

Francis E. Heckman, 57, formerly of Coplay and Bath, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Norman F. and Sheila M. (Longley) Heckman. Unique and high spirited, Francis filled the air with laughter and always treated those in his company to a good time. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and he enjoyed listening to country music and playing pool, which he was exceptionally good at. It was never a dull moment when Francis was attending one of the local area social clubs. As a member of the Bath Republican Club, he often volunteered and was actively involved with assisting the Fishing Committee. Francis’ happy-go-lucky spirit will be dearly missed by many.

Survivors: He is survived by his loving sister, Charmaine T. Moyer and husband, Robert, of Chapmans; a brother, Norman D. Heckman of Wind Gap; two half-brothers, Gene G. Burns Jr. of Albrightsville, and Faron Burns and wife, Deb, of Nazareth; and three nieces.

In addition to his parents, Francis was predeceased by a nephew, Nicholas G. Burns, in March.

Services: Arrangements and cremation care are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc., in the Village of Moorestown – Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

David A. Werner, Jr.

David A. Werner, Jr., 45, of Bath, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at his residence. Born on Nov. 25, 1979, in Allentown, Pa., he was the loving son of Carole L. (Gutekunst) Lenzi, of Northampton and David A. Werner, Sr. David was a 1998 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and a 2007 graduate of Northampton Community College. He was employed at ShopRite of Bethlehem. David enjoyed gardening, frisbee golf and playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends. He also cherished the time he spent with his family. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Bath.

Survivors: In addition to his loving mother, Carole, along with her husband, Joseph, he is survived by his beloved sisters, Shannon Scarlett and her husband, Kenneth, and Shaylyn Hock; maternal grandmother, Margaret Gutekunst, with whom he resided; nieces, Alexia, Hailey and Olivia; uncle, Mark Gutekunst; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services: Are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, and because of David’s love for animals, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, P.O. Box 921, Fogelsville, PA 18051.