The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met Thursday, Dec. 12 to discuss a greenhouse conditional use, the 2025 budget, the real estate and fire hydrant tax rates and an agriculture security area.

First, supervisors unanimously approved the controlled environment conditional use for NEPA Greenhouse LLC, which included two minor requests for changes that were accepted. The conditional use for NEPA Greenhouse LLC, which functions under the company BrightFarms Greenhouses, is situated on two parcels of land that total 28 acres along Locust Road and Arrowhead Road.

Following, supervisors unanimously adopted the 2025 budget, the real estate tax rate for 2025 and a resolution establishing the 2025 fire hydrant tax rate.

The projected fund balances for the township’s six funds include the following: the general fund projected ending balance including the projected starting balance, proposed revenues and expenditures is $5,509,326.95; the open space fund projected ending balance including the projected starting balance, proposed revenues and expenditures is $1,038,175; the hydrant fund projected ending balance including the projected starting balance, proposed revenues and expenditures is $13,256; the sewer fund projected ending balance including the projected starting balance, proposed revenues and expenditures is $75,200; the capital projects fund projected ending balance including the projected starting balance, proposed revenues and expenditures is $1,953,171.65; and the liquid fuels fund projected ending balance including the projected starting balance, proposed revenues and expenditures is $10.

General fund expenses total $4,066,366 and include $28,875 for the Board of Supervisors, $136,000 for the township manager, $29,030 for auditing and finances, $16,500 for tax collection, $50,000 for legal, $200,657 for administration and finance, $55,000 for IT/networking services, $270,000 for engineering, $184,000 for building and facilities, $216,334 for fire, $5,000 for ambulance, $15,250 for UCC and code enforcement, $110,000 for zoning and planning, $19,500 for yard waste and recycling, $1,395,791 for public works, $147,500 for recreation, $35,000 for community development, $428,336 for employer paid benefits, $115,000 for insurance, $10,000 for interfund transfers and $598,593 for miscellaneous.

The 2025 real estate tax rate for 2025 will remain at 6.5 mills per $0.65 per $100 of assessed valuation, which will be the 19th consecutive year at the current tax rate, and the 2025 fire hydrant tax rate will remain at $30 per year as well.

The 2025 detailed budget and fee schedule can be found on the township’s website, eatwp.org.

In other business, supervisors approved a resolution amending the agriculture security area for two parcels of land. The ASA program grants protections to farms that are operating from nuisance violations and claims for routine and customary farm operations, and also provides property owner benefits against eminent domain. Chairperson Roger C. H. Unangst abstained from the vote because he owns the property that was being considered.

Last, the board announced that they will hold both the annual reorganization meeting as well as the regular monthly business meeting on Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. in the township’s municipal building, located at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd. Additionally, the next workshop meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.