During the Bath Borough Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, Council President Frank Hesch shared a state of the borough address that detailed the borough’s 2024 accomplishments and future projects.

First, Hesch thanked Borough Manager Bradford T. Flynn and council for making adjustments to the 2024 budget when unexpected issues or requests arose, to which the sensible management of the funds resulted in no tax increase for the 2025 budget.

Hesch also thanked Flynn and Mayor Fiorella Reginelli-Mirabito for helping to obtain an influx of grant funding totaling $800,041, which includes the following: $1,500 from the County of Northampton for Spuds & Spurs; $1,300 from the County of Northampton for National Historic District sign toppers; $25,000 from the County of Northampton for Master Park Plan implementations (upcoming stage/bandshell project); $25,000 from the County of Northampton for a backup emergency generator for Borough Hall, Public Works and Fire Department use; $189,970 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a Public Works truck purchase; $247,271 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a Public Works truck purchase; $65,000 from the County of Northampton for the Old Forge lighting project; and $245,000 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the Old Forge lighting project.

Additionally, Hesch highlighted several other borough accomplishments, which include: the donation of funds by the Bath Republican Association towards the preservation of the Siegfried Log Cabin; the traffic signals, posts and new crosswalks installed, whereas the $1.1 million traffic signal upgrade was funded entirely by the state; the upcoming installation of a backup generator at Borough Hall, which will serve as a cooling/warming center for residents when a power outage occurs or when faced with severe weather; the formation of an MS4 Authority, which will be in charge of assisting the borough meet state requirements for stormwater runoff and will include three stormwater basin projects (two retention ponds and one rain garden) to be completed by the end of 2027, as well as the implementation of an equitable stormwater fee based on each property’s impervious coverage that will fund MS4 regulatory compliance, operational maintenance and capital projects; and the National Historic District status awarded to the borough on Feb. 12, 2024.

Moreover, Hesch pointed out many committee accomplishments, some of which included: the Parks and Recreation Commission under the leadership of Councilman James Lisiecki, who helped to finish the Master Park Plan, complete the wildflower garden at Firefighters Field and assisted an Eagle Scout on the Rainbow Bridge at Paw Park; the Environmental Advisory Committee under the leadership of Councilman Douglas Hamadyk, who initiated numerous town cleanups, an electronics recycling event and a sanitation survey for future sanitation contract negotiations; the Community and Economic Development Committee led by Hesch, saw the largest attendance for Old Home Week thus far; the Monocacy Creek Watershed installed a map at Monocacy Park, began removing Japanese Knotweed along creek banks in the borough and assisted a large landowner in the borough with planting trees that help with erosion and flood control; and the formation of the America 250 Committee, which will look for ways that the borough can participate in the 250th anniversary of the founding of America that takes place in 2026.

Hesch noted that in 2025, the borough will begin building the Master Park Plan stage/bandshell at Ciff Cowling Field in the spring and several road repair and paving projects will also take place, such as the repaving of Schaeffer Street, Craig Street and Shimoski Way, as well as plans to convert the stone street of Friendship Way to pavement and adding a paved parking area to Paw Park.

“For many years now, our borough has been setting the stage for a future where Bath can not only sustain but flourish. Upgrades to the way we do business, the way we provide services to our residents and the staff, infrastructure and technology to do that. Finding ways to make our borough safer, things such as Rental Inspection and Code Enforcement. Infrastructure to better manage and take advantage of new technologies. Placing security cameras in parks, having backup security and documents servers for records, constructing a new municipal building to create a more modern hub for the borough. Repairing long neglected roads and getting those roads to a point where they will be easier to maintain for future administrations. Drafting a Master Park Plan to maximize the opportunities for our residents to enjoy the greenscapes of our urbanized setting. I see us on the edge of big things for our small borough,” said Hesch.

In other news, council unanimously passed a resolution to reappoint the current Zoning Hearing Board members and an ordinance specifying a handicapped parking zone in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.

Council also unanimously approved several motions, which included the following items: a $250 reimbursement to the Landis family for material expenditures for the Rainbow Bridge project and updates to Paw Park and Firefighters Field; direction to create a policy and form that will allow the borough to reimburse up to $250 for project improvement materials associated with future Eagle Scout projects provided appropriate documentation; authorization for Flynn to negotiate the purchase of property belonging to Joseph Homay containing approximately 0.50 acres of vacant wooded land located off of Creek Road pending the outcome of a property appraisal and review of property documentation, and offering an amount not to exceed a property appraisal to which the borough solicitor will weigh the appraisal value and bring the purchase before council for final approval; authorization for Flynn to execute an agreement with the First Regional Compost Authority for a three-year contract; advertising an RFP for lawn care services; and authorization for Flynn to execute a one-year contract extension with JP Mascaro for municipal solid waste services throughout 2026.

Council also noted that residents may not be aware that they are permitted to take their yard waste to the FRCA and requested that any residents wishing to implement public transportation in the borough should contact the borough office, so they may contact Lanta if there is a substantial need in the borough.

The regular monthly council meetings will continue being held on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in Borough Hall except for the October meeting, which will be held on Oct. 14. Bi-monthly meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each even numbered month at 6 p.m. as needed. The public may also listen to the meetings on the Borough of Bath YouTube channel or on their Facebook page.

The 2025 schedule of monthly sub-committee meetings is as follow:

Parks and Recreation – First Monday at 5 p.m.

Environmental Advisory – First Monday at 6 p.m.

Bath Planning Commission – Third Tuesday at 6 p.m.

America 250 – Third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Community, Economic and Development – Third Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Personnel, Finance and Administration – Third Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Historic Architectural Review Board – Third Wednesday at 7 p.m. (as needed)

Bath Borough Stormwater Authority – Fourth Monday at 6 p.m.

Public Safety – Fourth Monday at 5 p.m.

Additionally, the Zoning Hearing Board and the Property Maintenance Code Board of Appeals will meet on an as needed basis only. Committee meetings scheduled on holidays will be canceled that month and will resume the following month.

Last, council extended the following sympathies to the family of resident AJ Mackarevitz: “It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of AJ Mackarevitz, a cherished member of the Bath Fire Dept./Bath Fire Police. AJ’s dedication, warmth and selflessness were felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was always there to lend a hand, offer support and make our community a better place. Though we mourn his passing, we take comfort in knowing that his spirit and the positive impact he had on so many will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Mackarevitz passed suddenly on Sunday at the age of 41, leaving behind his wife, Barbara, and two daughters. A GoFundMe donation page was created on their behalf for the community to help provide support during this difficult time. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/507743d3.

The next Bath Borough Council meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in Borough Hall, located at 121 S. Walnut St.