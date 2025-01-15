During their reorganization meeting on Jan. 6, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors reconvened for the first time in 2025 and looked ahead to the new year.

During the meeting, supervisors unanimously voted to reinstate Supervisor Roger Unangst as chairperson and Supervisor Mark Schwartz as vice chair. Unangst was also appointed as the First Regional Compost Authority delegate.

Supervisors also voted to approve the following non-elected appointments: Angela Henry as township secretary; Christine Wentz as township treasurer; Joseph Piperato as township solicitor; Robert Gundlach as township special counsel; Stanley Margle as Zoning Hearing Board solicitor; Jill Smith as township engineer; Jacob Schray, Paul Gallagher Saba, Chris Taylor, Pam Kemecsy, Luke Eggert and Scott Brown as sewage enforcement officers; Luis Figueroa as emergency management coordinator; Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC as township labor council; and Barry Isett & Associates as zoning officer, UCC reviews agency and building code official.

Township resident Charles Wert was appointed to the Zoning Hearing Board for a five-year term, while resident Ron Blaufarb was appointed for a three-year term.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Georgiann Hunsicker was appointed the State Association Convention delegate and the Northampton County Association of Township Officials delegate.

East Allen Township Fire Chief Josh Smith also appeared before supervisors alongside Deputy Fire Chief Ray Henry. Smith and his officers expressed their gratitude for the supervisors’ support in 2024 and said they are looking ahead to 2025.

“We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to the Board of Supervisors for your continued support of the department,” Smith said. “Your commitment helps ensure we can provide the best possible service to our community.”

This thanks was reciprocated from across the dais.

“If anyone deserves a thank you, it is you guys,” Unangst told the officers.

In an age where volunteer first responder organizations are struggling across the state, officers said they appreciate the township’s support. However, there is still work to be done.

Smith told supervisors he would like to have a joint town hall sometime in February or March in which residents can get to know the fire department, the officers, what they do and how much the service costs to operate.

While the department picked up a few more volunteers, they admit they “are in dire straits.”

“Hopefully, we can set the record straight and get folks realizing where we’re at,” Smith continued.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 23.