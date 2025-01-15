Priscilla Lane Pflugler

Priscilla Lane Pflugler, 76, formerly of Moorestown, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown, where she was lovingly cared for. Born in Fountain Hill, Priscilla was a daughter of the late William and Edna (Wentzell) Pflugler.

She will be missed by her siblings, Donna and Dale, and a niece.

Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.- Moorestown, Pa.

Bruce W. Trexler

Bruce W. Trexler, 81 years of age, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at home in the arms of his wife Mary Louise (Kean) Trexler. Born in Allentown, Bruce was raised in Center Valley, and was the son of S. Peter and Jeanette (Blank) Trexler. He was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country from 1961 through 1964. He was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School, and was employed by United Parcel Service for 40 years. Bruce was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his dogs.

In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his daughter, Beth, and her son, Josh, who took loving care of him, along with three additional children and their families. He also leaves behind a brother, Dennis (Jean) Trexler, sister, Bonnie Barndt (late Ronald), and brother-in-law, Joseph Kean.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 or the Lehigh Township Lioness Club. Please mail your checks to 444 Pershing Blvd., Whitehall, PA 18052.

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.