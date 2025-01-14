The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Monday, Jan. 6 for their annual reorganization meeting and regular monthly business meeting.

During the reorganization meeting, Daniel Piorkowski was reappointed as chairman and David Shaffer was reappointed as vice chairman.

Additionally, Stephen Nowroski was reappointed as the township manager and open records officer.

Supervisors unanimously approved to continue the meeting schedule, so the Board of Supervisors meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of the month with the exception of the November meeting, which will be held on Monday, Nov. 10 due to Election Day. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

Supervisors also unanimously approved to keep the subdivision and land development application review and fee schedule the same since its update in July 2024. The updated fee schedule can be found on the township’s website, mooretownship.org.

Following, Ian Stout from Keystone Consulting Engineers was unanimously appointed as sewage enforcement officer upon the retirement of Chris Noll in December.

Kevin Horvath from Keystone Consulting Engineers was reappointed as township engineer and Attorney David M. Backenstoe was reappointed as township solicitor.

All other organization agenda items were reappointments from the previous year.

During the regular monthly business meeting, supervisors approved the resignation of John Fries from the Moore Township Police Department. Therefore, the police department is looking to hire new part-time police officers. Interested applicants should call police headquarters at 610-759-5077 for more information.

Police Chief Gary West provided the monthly police report for December, which included 268 total incidents, four written and verbal warning notices issued, 28 traffic citations issued, three arrests made for DUIs, two reportable accidents and two non-reportable accidents.

Next, Fire Recorder Jason L. Harhart provided the December report for the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co., which included 93 ambulance calls and 32 fire calls, consisting of three fires, five motor vehicle accidents, one fire police, one automatic fire alarm, nine ambulance assists, one wire down, one tree down, one spill, two gas leaks, four mutual aid calls with Bath for three motor vehicle accidents and one fire, and four mutual aid calls with Bushkill Township for one fire, one smoke investigation and two fire alarms.

In other news, supervisors unanimously approved a motion to allow the Public Works Department to purchase a GMC medium duty truck equipped with a stainless-steel dump body and plow not to exceed $141,000. The truck will replace a much older version that parts are not available for, and the purchase will include $60,000 from an LSA grant that the township was approved for.

Supervisors also unanimously approved employment terms for the Public Works director to receive three weeks of paid vacation per year instead of two.

Additionally, supervisors unanimously approved the non-uniformed pension plate rate, which will remain $4 per hour, the police pension plan contribution exoneration and for the chief administrative officer of pension plans to remain the same as well.

Last, a resident on Creek Road requested the township’s application for a PEMA flood mitigation assistance swift current grant. However, there was not enough time for the township to come up with a plan by the Jan. 12 deadline, so supervisors directed Township Engineer Kevin Horvath to look into other grants to see if there are other funding opportunities to help the resident.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors regular monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Drive.