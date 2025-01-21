The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors held their first meeting of 2025 on Tuesday, Jan. 14 following an executive session.

First, Brad Rock of Lehigh Engineering appeared with Zachary Bittner to discuss Bittner’s subdivision plan. They presented printed copies of the plans for the four-lot subdivision to the board members for review. The plan was approved, conditional to the approval of the township engineer.

Next, the owner of 4828 Lehigh Drive petitioned the board for a waiver from land development fees. The property includes a former service station no longer in use, and the owner wishes to convert it into a convenience store. No external changes are planned. Township Engineer Michael Muffley confirmed that he performed a full review of the plan and that no element involves land development. On his recommendation, the board granted the waiver, provided that the Zoning Board agrees.

In other news, Sandra Hopkins with the Recreation Board reported they will hold their reorganization meeting later in January, and the 2025 Christmas tree lighting has already been scheduled for the first Saturday in December.

Public Works Director Frank Zamadics said the weather has caused some delays in line painting on township roads, but he expects it to be finished in the spring. The move into the new maintenance building is largely complete, with the old building still being used to store some items. Plowing and salting are going well. Zamadics has located a replacement chassis for a township pickup truck, but at a cost of $2,043 over their allotted budget. The board agreed to accommodate the expense, conditional to the money being found elsewhere in the Public Works budget.

Zoning Officer Elizabeth Amato received 25 permit applications in December, with 22 new permits being issued, and also eight complaints. The Zoning Board met on Dec. 12 and granted a special exception for the planned doggy day care in the township. They will not hold a meeting in January.

Next, Police Chief Scott Fogel submitted a written report to the board, which now includes a spreadsheet detailing call types and activity. Board member Janet Sheats expressed her appreciation for the new format, saying that she thinks now everyone should be able to see what the department does. Shop With a Cop in December went extremely well and the participating children had a great time. After shopping at Walmart, they enjoyed breakfast and wrapped their gifts at Blue Mountain Drive-In. The police department is looking into starting an anti-drug and anti-bullying program for fifth graders, called LEAD, most likely in April or May.

In other news, Fire Commissioner Richard Hildebrand provided extra copies of the company’s year-end report for anyone who wished to review it. He noted that the company was dispatched through Northampton County’s 911 system more than 600 times in 2024. Their average time at a scene was approximately 2 hours per event, though he added that this number was likely inflated by the Blue Mountain fire. Board President Michael Jones praised the report, requesting only the addition of vehicle identification numbers. The company will be attending an after-action report in Reading to discuss the mountain fire with state officials, and resident Paul Nikisher urged the public to support the company’s upcoming fundraisers.

Resident Monica Brown asked whether the fire company does any brush clearing on the mountain to prevent fires such as those which have raged in California in recent weeks. Hildebrand explained that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has tried for years to do this, but have not yet found a way to do so without endangering nearby structures. However, since the Blue Mountain fire, they are working with the fire company and local homeowners to manage the area better.

Then, Township Manager Alice Rehrig informed the board that efforts to fix the recent temperature issue in the new maintenance building’s water tank are still ongoing. She is waiting on a final commitment with regard to updates to the zoning ordinance, but believes it will be ready by the next supervisors’ meeting. Board member Cynthia Miller added that the ad hoc committee has been suspended until the updates are complete.

The Recreation Board has drafted a list of needs for each of the township parks, and the supervisors will review this list before deciding how to move forward and whether they want to retain the services of a consultant to help them maximize grant opportunities for the parks.

The supervisors accepted a three-year contract from First Regional Authority, who transport the township’s yard waste and compost.

Additionally, Rehrig was granted permission to make amendments to the ordinances concerning tax certifications. Her proposed changes will move wording from Chapter 43 to Chapter 151, so that all of the related information is together. Miller asked if the board might add language to the ordinance to require the filing of tax reports in a more timely fashion, with stated penalties for not doing so. Township Solicitor David Backenstoe was uncertain as to whether this was permissible, but he and Rehrig will review the matter and see what can be done.

In other news, Backenstoe reported that he has received a letter from the Jaindl corporation’s attorneys, requesting that the board notify Mr. Jaindl in writing whenever they discuss one of his properties in a public meeting or take any actions which would affect his properties. Backenstoe noted that anyone who owns property in Lehigh Township has the right to make such a request. Now that Mr. Jaindl has made the request, should the township fail to notify him about any new or altered laws which affect any of his properties, the law will be null and void with regard to the properties in question.

As a final note, during public comment, it was announced that the township is beginning to research how to preserve green or open spaces.

The next Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the municipal building, located at 1069 Municipal Road, Walnutport.