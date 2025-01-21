Larry A. Deibert

Larry A. Deibert, 75, of Main Street, Slatington, died peacefully early Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Mrs. Kathleen D. (Volk) Deibert since Aug. 8, 1975. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Richard H. and Mrs. Joyce J. (Christman) Deibert, of Walnutport.

Larry was employed in the custodial services dept of Deka Battery/E. Penn Manufacturing, Lyons, for many years until retiring. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Slatington. A 1967 graduate of Northampton High School, he later served in the Navy, Vietnam. Larry enjoyed owning and working on his 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle.

Survivors: Wife, mother, brother, Michael and wife Cindy Deibert of Slatington, several nieces and nephews.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors in Indianland Cemetery, Almond Road, Lehigh Township.

Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Disabled American Veterans-VAROIC, P.O. Box 42938, Wissahickon and Manheim streets, Philadelphia, PA 19101-293.

Alan E. “AJ” Mackarevitz, Jr.

Alan E. Mackarevitz, Jr., lovingly known as “AJ,” 41, of Bath, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at St. Luke’s Hospital – Anderson Campus, Easton. Born on Aug. 29, 1983, in Easton, Pa., he was the son of Annie W. Geiger, of Michigan. AJ was the devoted husband of Barbara S. (Johnson) Mackarevitz. Together, they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last August. He enjoyed working at Gracedale Nursing Home, in Nazareth, for 21 years, most recently as a night watchman and prior to that role, he worked as a certified nursing assistant. AJ was a selfless individual, always willing to lend a hand to help a family member, friend or stranger. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew and loved him. His acts of kindness and generosity were an inspiration to everyone. Community was also important to AJ, as he was an active member of the Bath Volunteer Fire Department – Station 40, where he thoroughly enjoyed and dedicated his time with the Fire Police. In his free time, AJ enjoyed gaming with his friends.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, and his mother, Annie, he will be dearly missed by his family including two daughters, Amber Melendez, Andrea Mackarevitz, both at home; adopted son, Eugene Monticello, at home; brother, Andrew Mackarevitz and his wife, Heather, of Michigan; two sisters, Amy Mackarevitz, Alena Mackarevitz, both of Michigan; mother-in-law, Elaine Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

Services: A Celebration of Life to honor AJ will be held by his family from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at the Bath Fire Social Hall, 135 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in AJ’s memory may be made to the Bath Firefighters, 121 Center St., Suite B, Bath, PA 18014.