William B. “Bill” Falstich

William B. “Bill” Falstich, 72 of Bethlehem, East Allen Twp., Pa., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, May 31, 2024, at his residence. Born Nov. 1, 1951, in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of the late William H. Falstich and the late Mildred (Bengston) Falstich. He was the husband of Cindy A. (Yany) Falstich with whom he shared 47 years of marriage this May 14, 2024.

Bill was a 1969 graduate of Northampton High School who furthered his education earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Kutztown State Teachers College. He then continued and earned a master’s degree in education from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa. Bill earned an elementary teaching position with the Northampton Area School District, later becoming principal at the George Wolf Elementary School, Bath, Pa. He transitioned to Assistant Superintendent of School Curriculum and then Personnel, finishing with 35 years of service to the district and retiring in 2008. Bill was a member and active volunteer along with his wife Cindy at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath, Pa., where he served in many capacities including past Church Council president. He was a 41-year member of the Bath Lions Club where he was past president and treasurer for many years. He was instrumental in securing through the Bath Lions Club the Boy Scout Charter for Troop 33 in Bath. Bill was a charter member and past president of the Northampton Area Konkrete Kids Education Foundation and was instrumental in its fundraising efforts including its annual golf tournament. Bill was a member of the Bath Legion and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, golf, travel and sports.

Surviving along with his wife Cindy are sons, William M. Falstich and wife Lori of Douglassville, Pa. and Michael T. Falstich and wife Caitlin of North Huntingdon, Pa., sister, Mrs. Donna Fields of Bath, Pa.; and four grandchildren, William T., Alexander, Conor and Cara.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St. Bath, PA 18014 with the Rev. Terrence M. Walsh officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA, 18067, and Friday, June 7, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the church. Interment will be private for the family in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath, Pa.

Contributions: May be made in his memory to St. John’s Evan. Lutheran Church c/o the funeral home.

Francis Schippang, Jr.

Francis Schippang, Jr., 82, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa. Born on April 11, 1942, in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of the late Francis C. and Agnes (Dennis) Schippang, Sr. After graduating high school, Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for many years. In his earlier years, Frank enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors: He will be missed by his family including his son, Chad D. Schippang and his wife Sabina; daughter, Tonya L. Fatzinger; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie.

Services: Will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.