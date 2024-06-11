1 of 2

Summer is looking a lot cooler for residents in Hanover Township, thanks to the recent opening of the community center’s brand new pool.

A grand opening celebration was held on Saturday, June 8 from noon to 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon. Hanover Township Community Center Recreation Director Dante Terenzio led the ceremony. Additionally, the following were guest speakers: Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Lawless, Supervisor John Diacogiannis, Pool Advisory Board member and Recreation Committee Chair Mike Stasak, Hanover Swim Team Head Coach Evan Kocon, Stephen Kalamar of Penn Community Bank and Hanover Township Manager Mark Hudson.

A raffle was conducted for the first lucky swimmers to get to slide into the pool and to jump in. The winners were Wendy Peal (slide) and Susan Lawless (jump). A DJ with D.H. Productions was on hand for entertainment and held a “dip and dance” for the kids, which was a big splash.

Tables were also set up for the Bethlehem Public Library, along with numerous raffles sponsored by JAF Comics. Another table was set up for a new sponsor of the community center, Lehigh Valley Health Network. They promoted their speed and agility camp, which will be held on the Hanover Township fields for middle school-aged children.

“The new Hanover Township pool facility is state-of-the-art and is being considered ‘a resort’ by many of our members. It has been several years since Hanover Township residents had a pool to call their own [six years], and they absolutely deserve such a high-end facility,” said Rec. Director Dante Terenzio. “A huge thank you to all who helped make this happen: Board of Supervisors, Pool Advisory Board, past and current township managers, Hanover Township staff, and especially our Public Works Department; without this crew, the facility would not be up and running as fast as it is.”

The pool, located at 3660 Jacksonville Rd., Bethlehem, is open daily for residents and non-residents from noon to 7 p.m. for the exception of Hanover Swim Team home meets, which are June 13, 17, 24 and July 11. The pool will close at 4:45 p.m. on those dates.

For more information, visit hanovercommunitycenter.com/pool or call 610-317-8701.