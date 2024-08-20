Dennis D. Filchner

Dennis D. Filchner, 70, of Washington Township, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at his residence. Born in Northampton, Dennis was a son of the late Clifford and Jean Filchner (Edelman).

Throughout his life, Dennis found joy in the simple pleasures of music and the companionship of his beloved cats. His dedication to his work as an Auto Mechanic was evident to all who knew him, as he poured his heart and soul into his craft.

Survivors: He will be missed by his daughters: Denise Bealer of Allentown, Marilyn Ruballos (Gelver) of Easton; grandchildren: Delilah, Jonathan and Andres; brothers: Brian Filchner, (Wendy) of Walnutport, Wayne Filchner (Sandra) of Bath; sister: Brenda Ciena of Northampton. Dennis was predeceased by a sister: Deborah Filchner.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr. Rt. 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Forgotten Felines & Fidos, Inc., 6022 Mountain Rd., Germansville, PA 18053.

Arlene G. Heffintrayer

Arlene G. Heffintrayer, 91, of Northampton (Beersville) passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at Whitehall Manor. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Heffintrayer, Jr., to whom she was married 38 years before his passing in 1991.

Born in Bushkill Township, Arlene was a daughter of the late Oscar C. and Gladys V. (Marsh) King. A 1951 graduate of Nazareth High School, Arlene had a productive career in the textile industry as a winder, retiring after 35 years of employment at Kraemer Textiles in Nazareth. Throughout the years, Arlene and her family shared many memorable camping trips and vacations together. At one with nature, she enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and was an avid sports fan. Arlene was a faithful member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown as well as a member of the Order of Eastern Star – Calypso Chapter.

Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her three children, Sandra Roth and husband, Bruce, of Nazareth, Nancy Rice and husband, Jeffrey, of Moore Township, and Curtis Heffintrayer and wife, Barbara, of Germansville; six grandchildren, Kristy, Shawn, Marisa, Philip, Brian and Jonathan; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kaylie, Jensen and Cameron; five sisters, Betty Jackson of Bushkill Township, Isabel and Mabel Smith, both of Moore Township, Caroline Albright of North Carolina, and Dorothy Yannuzzi of Bangor; along with many nieces and nephews.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with an Eastern Star Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment followed at Hope Cemetery in Hecktown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014.

Ryan Peck

Ryan Richard Peck, 34, of Forks Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. He was the husband of Samantha Peck (Wentz). Born in Easton, Ryan was a son of Earl and Lori Peck (Millheim). He earned his Master’s Degree in Physical Education at East Stroudsburg University.

Ryan worked as a beloved health and physical education teacher for the Pen Argyl School District and a dedicated coach in track and field. Ryan’s presence was a pillar of strength and mentorship to his students and their families, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Away from work, Ryan found joy in new household projects, gardening, woodworking, indulging in his love for sports, running, music, the beach and family walks. Always with a personality that filled a room, Ryan’s infectious energy and enthusiasm brought light to all those around him, but his greatest joy was being a devoted husband and father to his children.

In addition to his wife, Ryan will be dearly missed by his children: Hailey and Aiden Peck at home, parents: Earl and Lori Peck of Bushkill Township, mother and father-in-law: Richard and Renea Frace of Bethlehem; brother: Michael Peck (Holly) of Bethlehem; sister-in-law: Nicole Spangler of Quakertown and brother-in-law: Ronald Wentz III (Tatiana) of Easton; nephew: Carter Peck; niece: Julia Spangler. Ryan is predeceased by grandparents: Richard and Gladys Millheim, and Earl and Eleanor Peck.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 323 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Friends and relatives are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, all at the church. Interment will follow (Thursday) at Hope Cemetery-Hecktown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC – Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Hailey and Aiden Peck College/Educational Fund. Please make checks payable to Samantha Peck c/o the Funeral Home, 2165 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014.

Edward E. Pflugler

Edward E. Pflugler, 84, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the beloved husband of the late Phyetta Pflugler.

He was born in Lower Nazareth Township on June 15, 1940, and was the son of the late Leopold and Dorothy (Newman) Pflugler. Eddy was employed as a lineman for the Met-Ed Company for 34 years.

He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church-Hecktown, Pa. He served in the United States Army during peacetime. Ed was a member of the Brown and Lynch American Legion-Palmer Township.

He will be lovingly remembered by a brother: Robert Sr. and his wife Alice of Nazareth; sister-in-law: Barbara Pflugler of Bath; nieces: Robin Kanefsky and her husband Mitchell of Bristow, Va. and Laurie Werkheiser and her husband Charles of Nazareth; nephew: Robert Jr. and his wife Wendy of Douglassville, Pa., great nieces and nephews.

Eddy was preceded in death by his wife, Phyetta, in April 2022, and a brother, Ronald, in September of 2017.

Graveside Services with military honors were held privately at Zion UCC Stone Church Cemetery (Kreidersville). Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at www.bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northampton County Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042 and/or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.