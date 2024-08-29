1 of 3

For many pet parents, losing a beloved pet is akin to losing a family member. For Bath resident Autumn Masonheimer, losing her “perfect dog” Logan was one of the hardest moments of her life.

“Telling him he could leave me was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she says, “but he held on with everything he had for me.”

Logan joined Masonheimer as a puppy and quickly became her best friend.

“He became my boy very quickly,” she says of Logan. “He would sleep with me and comfort me in my dark moments. I could walk him without holding the leash and he’d never leave my side.”

When Logan fell ill unexpectedly from an incurable brain tumor, Masonheimer did all she could to save him…frequent vet visits, medicine, x-rays and long nights by his side.

She recalls her last evening with him, holding him in her arms until 2 a.m.

“I gave him all the love he gave me and as we sat there I said to him, ‘…If you need to cross the Rainbow Bridge, you can…I love you more than anything and you are the best boy. You’ve done so much for me but it’s okay to go.'”

Logan passed a few hours later.

“That dog saved me more times than I’d like to count,” says Masonheimer. “The best I want to do is honor his memory.”

It was Logan’s love that inspired Masonheimer to reach out to Bath Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, Bath Councilman and Chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee Jim Lisiecki and Borough Manager Brad Flynn. What if all paw-rents had a place where they could remember and reflect on their own four-legged friends? Or sit near the Rainbow Bridge, share their memories and say a prayer?

It was an idea the team in the Bath Borough wanted to bring to life, and what better place to construct this Rainbow Bridge than at the borough’s popular Paw Park?

In June, Lisiecki, the Parks and Recreation Committee and the borough’s engineer met to put together a plan for the bridge. The project will be constructed by Gage Landis from Troop 43 in Bath as part of his Eagle Scout project. Together, the team has brought a blueprint for Masonheimer’s idea to life.

The bridge will be a decorative bridge where paw-rents will have the ability to pin pictures, collars or other remembrances. Construction will depend on the weather, but the project may be tentatively complete in spring 2025 with a community unveiling.

“I’m hoping the Rainbow Bridge can bring healing to the community and pet owners. Anyone that has ever owned a pet can tell you they aren’t just a pet, that they are family too,” said Masonheimer. “The Rainbow Bridge is a symbol of healing.”

As part of his Eagle Scout project, Landis will be collecting donations. Landis also plans to make further improvements to nearby Firefighters Field, including mulching and maintenance to benches and equipment. The borough has offered its council meetings as a forum for Landis to ask for borough and community support.

“I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to Autumn for coming forward with her idea of the Rainbow Bridge for Paw Park,” said Mayor Mirabito. “I am also thankful to the Parks and Recreation Committee for making the decision to go ahead with this wonderful idea, and of course to Eagle Scout Gage Landis for working on this project.”

There are already plans for the bridge to evolve and grow with the community. The team has considered future efforts that would allow residents to donate in memory of their pets and place an engraved brick around the bridge.

“No doubt, it will be beautiful upon completion and I look forward to having an official ribbon cutting,” continued Mayor Mirabito.

Masonheimer’s beloved Logan is still making a difference from across the Rainbow Bridge, bringing a community together for a project sure to bring plenty of smiles. The community spirit is something Lisiecki, Mayor Mirabito and all involved have praised.

“We have a tremendous community [and] our community continues to grow, organically and with new families moving in,” said Lisiecki.

And as the Borough of Bath grows, its spirit only becomes stronger.

“We welcome all community involvement, whether it is at a council meeting, the committee level or as a volunteer,” said Lisiecki.

Said Mayor Mirabito, “We are blessed to have young people engaged with the community while making a positive impact.”

And for Masonheimer, she knows Logan is now part of a community too…a Rainbow Bridge community with other Bath Borough pets.

“Knowing my amazing boy has other friends to play with and isn’t alone makes it easier for me even though he’s not here anymore,” said Masonheimer.