Kaitlyn E. Balent

Kaitlyn E. Balent, 35, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital – Fountain Hill. She was the beloved wife of John Balent, to whom she was married to for 11 months. Born in Fountain Hill, Kaitlyn was a daughter of William and Valerie Fortner (Diehl), of Bath.

She was a 2007 graduate of Northampton High School. Kaitlyn worked as a customer service associate at Wawa (Rt 412). Kaitlyn was a member of New Creation U.C.C. – Easton.

Throughout her life, Kaitlyn found joy in competing in band competitions during her time at Northampton High School or relishing moments spent with her girlfriends. Above all, the time she spent with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, brought her the most happiness.

In addition to her husband and parents, she will be dearly missed by brother, Bryan Fortner (Cassandra) of Walnutport; nieces, Blair and Aleeah and nephews, Rory and Carter; father and mother-in-law, John T. Sr. and Mary-Jo C. Balent, of Nazareth; aunts, Diane Fortner, of Williams Twp., Lori Steiner (Glenn), of Carlisle, Pa., and uncle, Donald Diehl Jr., of Bushkill Township; brothers-in law, Shawn Balent, of Fort Myers, Fla. and Kyle Balent, of Nazareth; and sister-in-law, Trisha Christman (Ian), of Nazareth. She was predeceased by maternal grandparents Donald Sr. and Lorraine R. Diehl, and paternal grandparents Jack and Elizabeth Fortner.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Bath, 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow (Thursday) at Green Mount Cemetery in Bath. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children’s Hospital- 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Catherine Ann McDermott

Catherine “Cathie” Ann McDermott, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 at Warren Memorial Hospital. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Cathie was born on Nov. 22, 1944 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to the late Jerry and Josephine Godiska Petrucelli.

She raised her sons in Linden, Va. and then moved to Front Royal in the 1980s. Her local activities ranged from crocheting blankets for charitable organizations, bringing her famous Apple Betty to Lions Club events, being involved with the library and taking her youngest granddaughter to chimers, bowling and Special Olympics events.

Cathie loved watching British mysteries, reading and crafts. She always had a jigsaw puzzle going, a “secret” stash of dark chocolate that she might share and a welcoming smile and hug for those who came to her home. More than anything, she loved to gather with her family and have adventures with her husband. Their grandest adventure was a six-week train trip across the U.S.

Her surviving family include her beloved husband, James “Mike” McDermott; sons David Conover (and wife Lisa Lister) and Richard Conover; granddaughters Asia Elliot (and husband Grant Elliott) and Katie Conover; great-granddaughter Persephone Elliot; older sisters Mary Tanczos and Rosaleen Fehnel; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at maddoxfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Cathie’s honor to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komen.org).

John Weiss

On July 18, 2024 our dear John Weiss departed from this earth. He was so loved by his surviving wife, Joyce Weiss, and all of his family and friends. John brought us joy and laughter. His jokes made us laugh and brightened up our days. Rest peacefully John, without all your pain. We will see you again someday. We love you always.

Floyd W. Werner

Floyd W. Werner, 76, of Gaines, Pa., formerly of Stockertown, Pa., tragically lost his life as a result of a car accident on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. He was the beloved husband of Karen A. Werner (Bellas), to whom he was married 47 years. Born in Point Phillips, Pa., Floyd was a son of the late Lewis Sr. and Gladys Werner (Fenstermaker).

Known for his passion for hunting, fishing and camping, Floyd often embarked on outdoor adventures with his family, creating cherished memories that will forever be treasured. He had a keen interest in racing; Floyd was a devoted fan who enjoyed the thrill of the track. However, above all else, his greatest joy came from spending quality time with his family, sharing stories and creating bonds to last a lifetime.

In addition to his wife, he will be dearly missed by his children, Mark Werner (Lori), of Dalzell, S.C., Robert Grube, III (Amanda), of Anaconda, Mont., Connie Grube, of Wellsboro, Pa. and Laura Jones, of Okla.; grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Nicholas, Becky, Heather, Eric, Ryan and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Asher; siblings, Ronald, Jesse, Mary, Dorothy, Shirley, Betty, Bonnie and Barry; many nieces and nephews; canine companions, Precious and Pepper. He was predeceased by a grandson, Thomas Jones; and siblings, Louis H. Werner and Gloria Hershman.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Belfast Union Cemetery in Belfast. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children’s Hospital- 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.